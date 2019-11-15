Black Keys, Modest Mouse fill Dickies Arena with first real rock show and a contact high

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Dickies Arena hosted its first honest to goodness rock and roll show Thursday night.

And by all accounts, she handled it well.

A week into the life of Fort Worth’s $540 million, multi-purpose arena has seen it host a rock-rap pop duo in Twenty One Pilots, a K-pop supergroup in SuperM and now The Black Keys, who played their third Texas show in three nights after playing Houston on Tuesday and Austin on Wednesday.

The no-frills, 85-minute set started at 9:30 p.m. Openers Shannon and the Clams and Modest Mouse more than made up for the headliner’s rather brief set. Mouse, in fact, is something of a co-headliner on the 31-date tour which ends Nov. 24 in Vancouver. They played a lively, percussion-heaving, 55-minute set that showcased singer Isaac Brock’s quirky, driving style.

Perhaps the Keys’ stage time felt brief because by the time singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach was ripping through the group’s omnipresent “Lonely Boy” to close the main set, the show was hitting a cathartic peak. Drummer Patrick Carney, one-half of the group, along with a bassist and two backup guitarists, helped service Auerbach’s blues-rock guitar sound that has helped make the band a reliable, radio-friendly act and a commercial jingle’s dream. He — and, specifically, his array of guitars — were the focus of the show. From the wailing chords of the opener “I Got Mine,” to the riffs of “Tell Me Lies,” Auerbach kept the banter to a minimum, except to egg the crowd to sing along and point out that Dickies Arena was the “cleanest arena in the world.”

“You guys keep it so nice in here,” he said, presumably knowing it’s only a week old. In fact, the first, persistent scent of marijuana offered up the arena’s first contact high as they segued from the stoic, falsetto-laden “Everlasting Light” to the raunchy blues of “Howlin’ For You.”

The “Let’s Rock Tour,” their first in five years, started in September in support of their “Let’s Rock” album, which was released in June. Six of the 21 songs came from the new album, including “Eagle Birds” and “Walk Across the Water.” They saved “Lo/Hi” and “Go” for the encore before closing the show with “She’s Long Gone,” one of six songs they played from their 2010 album “Brothers.”