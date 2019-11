Music Many fans on the front barricade at the Twenty One Pilots show at Dickies Arena camped out for days before Friday’s inaugural event November 09, 2019 05:03 AM

Many of the fans on the front barricade at Friday night's Twenty One Pilots show at Dickies Arena had camped out in line for days, including Mariana Pena, 19, from Wylie, who was first in line at 10 a.m. Tuesday.