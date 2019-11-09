Twenty One Pilots help ‘break in’ Dickies Arena with frenetic, theatrical performance

A few songs into Twenty One Pilots’ show at Dickies Arena Friday night, singer and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Joseph stopped his frantic pace for a moment.

“They say this is the first show in this arena,” he said. “Let’s beak it in right, OK?”

The nearly sold out crowd of just under 14,000 roared back and for the next two hours, they faithfully sang along and danced to the two-man band’s hybrid sound that combines rock and rap. One moment Joseph’s atmospheric piano dirges filled the arena with sadness. But in a flash, the sadness turned into joy behind expansive, goose-bump causing anthems and Dun’s rumbling drums.

The band is finishing up their Bandito Tour behind their album “Trench,” which was released in October 2018. Their tour ends Saturday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa. This final leg began on Oct. 9 in Tampa, Fla.

If the road has been long for them, it sure didn’t show. Joseph and drummer Josh Dun played for just over two hours, cramming 22 songs into the set with high energy and a serious connection with their devoted fans, some of whom started lining up and camping near Dickies Arena on Tuesday. Why the need to line up? The floor seating was general admission, so the best views in the house were up against the barrier right in front of the stage.

In truth, however, there really isn’t a bad seat at Dickies Arena. The upper level isn’t too high up. The building was pretty much filled except for a few empty corporate suites. Guess Ed Bass isn’t into the band. The sound in the arena was smooth and sharp, even during the band’s noisiest moments. That should help attract other performing artists down the road, but the venue is doing well already. K-pop supergroup SuperM plays Monday night. The Black Keys play on Thursday, and country legend George Strait plays Nov. 22-23, which should really give the new home of the Fort Worth rodeo it’s appropriate twang.

The audience was about 50-50 female-male with a good cross-section of ages. Dads with their teen-age daughters, moms with young sons and a large contingent of college-age attendees.

They were all singing along whether prompted by Joseph or not. That included Mariana Pena, from Wylie, who was the first person to arrive in line at 10 a.m. Tuesday. She and friend Sam Ortega camped over night at Trinity Park. Eventually there were more than 700 fans in the line. They finally entered the arena at 7 p.m. Friday. Opener MisterWives took the stage at about 8 p.m. Later, they joined Twenty One Pilots on stage to help perform “Cut My Lip.”

Joseph and Dun arrived on stage wearing masks on top of a burned out car that arose from the middle of the stage floor. Two other separate sections of the stage lifted Dun and his drum set and Joseph and his piano on either side of the stage at various moments during the show.

Just as their musical style takes cues from different genres, so does their live show. Large flames and fire were used often to underscore songs. Lasers of multiple colors ricocheted all around the arena. A smoke machine shot plumes of white 20 yards into the air and confetti cannons sent confetti into the GA area several times.

They also utilized a b-stage in the middle of the floor to give those at the other end of the arena a better look. One of the cooler moments was Joseph and Dun each taking turns (and then once together near the end of the show) performing in the audience. Fans held up platforms near the front of the stage while the two musicians performed a song. Now that is getting close to your fans.

