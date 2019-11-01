Q: When does KLUV start playing Christmas music this year? A: Surprise—it’s already started

If the temperature hits freezing, can the “Little Drummer Boy” be far behind?

KLUV/98.7 FM-HD3 “Classic Trax” flipped to Christmas music at midnight Nov. 1, making the Dallas-based Entercom station the first and earliest local station ever to crank up what will be a solid two months of holiday cheer.

Some patrons weren’t even home yet from Halloween parties when “Classic Trax” spun a 71-year-old hit by a Texan from a ranch in Grayson County: Gene Autry’s 1948 hit “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

But the holiday music is also bumped down the dial this year, moving to the Radio.com app or website for everyone and also to the FM-HD3 signal heard in many cars but fewer homes.

Program Director Jay Cresswell, a veteran of KLUV and the old days of 24-hour Christmas music on KVIL/103.7 FM, said the change keeps KLUV consistent in its current format, “Nobody Plays More ‘80s.”

The “Classic Trax” satellite signal is offered worldwide on Radio.com

“With multiple Christmas choices on the radio we’ll be able to offer more music — way fewer commercials — and a wider playlist,” Cresswell wrote by email.

The early onslaught of peppermint coffee drinks and the arrival of holiday candy have made radio managers more itchy to start the popular Christmas format sooner, according to editors at radioinsight.com.

“Classic Trax” will return to its traditional oldies format after the holidays, Cresswell said.