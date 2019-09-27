Music

Dickies Arena announces first Latin music performance coming in December

The first show for Latin music at Dickies Arena will feature Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar.

Aguilar’s performance is scheduled for Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Oct. 4, and prices start at $45.

Aguilar is known for blending the mariachi and pop genres in his music. He’s released 26 albums over his 30-year career and won nine Grammys.

