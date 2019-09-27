Music
Dickies Arena announces first Latin music performance coming in December
Dickies Arena topping out ceremonial last piece of steel
Up Next
The first show for Latin music at Dickies Arena will feature Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar.
Aguilar’s performance is scheduled for Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Oct. 4, and prices start at $45.
Aguilar is known for blending the mariachi and pop genres in his music. He’s released 26 albums over his 30-year career and won nine Grammys.
Comments