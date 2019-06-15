Music
Here’s Paul McCartney’s set list for his Arlington, Texas concert
Paul McCartney played for nearly three hours Friday night, dazzling a crowd at Arlington’s Globe Life Park with more than three dozen hits from his years with The Beatles, Wings and his solo career. Here’s the setlist:
1. Hard Day’s Night
2. Junior’s Farm
3. Can’t Buy Me Love
4. Letting Go
5. Who Cares
6. Got To Get You Into My Life
7. Come On To Me
8. Let Me Roll It
9. I’ve got a feeling
10. Let ‘Em In
11. My Valentine
12. Nineteen Hundred Eighty Five
13. Maybe I’m Amazed
14. I’ve Just Seen A Face.
15. From Me To You
16. Dance Tonight
17. Love Me Do
18. Blackbird
19. Here Today
20. Queenie Eye
21. Lady Madonna
22. Elanor Rigby
23. Fuh You
24. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite
25. Something
26. Ob-La-Di-Ob-La-Da
27. Band On The Run
28. Back in the USSR
29. Let It Be
30. Live And Let Die
31. Hey Jude
Encores
32. Birthday
33. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
34. Helter Skelter
35. Golden Slumbers
36. Carry That Weight
37. The End
