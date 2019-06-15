Here’s Paul McCartney’s set list for his Arlington, Texas concert

Paul McCartney Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Paul McCartney played for nearly three hours Friday night, dazzling a crowd at Arlington’s Globe Life Park with more than three dozen hits from his years with The Beatles, Wings and his solo career. Here’s the setlist:

1. Hard Day’s Night

2. Junior’s Farm

3. Can’t Buy Me Love

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

4. Letting Go

5. Who Cares

6. Got To Get You Into My Life

7. Come On To Me

8. Let Me Roll It

9. I’ve got a feeling

10. Let ‘Em In

11. My Valentine

12. Nineteen Hundred Eighty Five

13. Maybe I’m Amazed

14. I’ve Just Seen A Face.

15. From Me To You

16. Dance Tonight

17. Love Me Do

18. Blackbird

19. Here Today

20. Queenie Eye

21. Lady Madonna

22. Elanor Rigby

23. Fuh You

24. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite

25. Something

26. Ob-La-Di-Ob-La-Da

27. Band On The Run

28. Back in the USSR

29. Let It Be

30. Live And Let Die

31. Hey Jude

Encores

32. Birthday

33. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

34. Helter Skelter

35. Golden Slumbers

36. Carry That Weight

37. The End