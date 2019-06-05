Concerts in the Garden is back with music and fireworks. Here’s this summer’s lineup

Family Fireworks Picnic Fireworks finale at the Concerts in the Garden at the Botanic Gardens Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fireworks finale at the Concerts in the Garden at the Botanic Gardens

For those that enjoy live music and fireworks, the Concerts in the Garden Music Festival will be held at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens from June 7 to July 7.

The 29th annual festival, hosted by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, will feature 17 nights of concerts. Audiences can expect classical renditions of songs by popular artists, bands and movies such as Elvis Presley and Harry Potter.

For each concert, gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 8:15 p.m. There will be a fireworks display at the conclusion of each night.

Tickets prices range from $22 to $67. Children under the age of ten are admitted for free on the lawn if they are accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the gates at the time of the event or online for a lower price.

Concert goers are encouraged to buy festival passes, which are being offered for the first time this year. A full festival pass and a mini-pass, which which includes a choice of five programs, are available.

Each concert program will feature a different theme, two of which will feature artists without the Orchestra.

Friday, June 7: Women of Rock

This program will honor some of the most iconic women of rock n roll with the Orchestra playing covers of songs such as “I Love Rock n’ Roll” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It”.

Saturday, June 8: The Music of Harry Potter and More

Music from fantasy movies such as Harry Potter, The Chronicles of Narnia and the Wizard of Oz.

Sunday, June 9: Mozart in the Garden: A Little Night Music

The Orchestra will play classical favorites and Jennifer Corning Lucio will perform an oboe concerto.

Friday, June 14: The Music of U2

The Orchestra and vocalist Tony Vincent will perform some of U2’s greatest hits.

Saturday, June 15: The Music of Led Zeppelin:

This night will feature vocals from Randy Jackson (of Zebra) as the orchestra performs covers of rock hits by Led Zeppelin.

Sunday, June 16: 1812 Overture and Symphonic Sparklers

Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and other classical hits will be performed.

Friday, June 21: Asleep at the Wheel

The Orchestra will perform with 10-time Grammy winning country group Asleep at the Wheel.

Saturday, June 22: Classical Mystery Tour

More classical renditions of rock hits will be performed as the Orchestra covers music by The Beatles.

Sunday, June 23: A Tribute to Elvis with Kraig Parker

Kraig Parker, who toured with Elvis Presley, will cover some of Presley’s greatest hits.

Saturday, June 29: The Music of Queen

The Orchestra will perform Queen hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.”





Sunday, June 30: ABBAcadabra

The band ABBACADABRA will perform covers of ABBA hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trooper.”

Wednesday and Thursday, July 3-4: Old Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic

This program will feature patriotic music and a special fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day.

Friday through Sunday, July 5-7: Star Wars and Beyond: A Sci-Fi Laser Light Spectacular

The beginning of each concert will feature music from iconic sci-fi movies and television. At night, the Orchestra will cover soundtrack music from Star Wars accompanied with a laser light show.





