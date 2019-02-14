Singing Kansas-police duo gets a shot at the big time — at a Kelly Clarkson concert

During a performance in Kansas City, Missouri, last week, Burleson-bred Kelly Clarkson invited a couple of Kansas Capitol police officers onstage to sing.

Although the concert occurred Feb. 8, the story only began during the past couple of days, when Fox News and The Blaze picked up the story.

According to the reports, the two officers were Lamont Jackson and Mike Pagel, who are based in Topeka, Kansas’ capital (the Capitol Police are part of the Kansas Highway Patrol). “The two were featured in a 2018 viral video, in which the two officers drove around and snapping their fingers,” according to The Blaze.

The Kansas City Star, like the Star-Telegram a McClatchy newspaper, reported on the duo last year. Here they are singing “Love Ballad” by ‘70s soul group LTD.

According to The Blaze, Clarkson played the video for her audience at Kansas City’s Sprint Center before inviting the Jackson and Pagel onstage, where they sang Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” with Clarkson. A portion of the performance is in a video on Clarkson’s Facebook page. The Kansas City Star also has some video of the performance, posted at the top of this story.

Clarkson is scheduled to perform Feb. 28 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As far as we can tell, the Kansas City show is the only one where she has invited a singing police duo onstage.

But there was a whole lip-sync battle going on among North Texas police departments in 2018, and, well, Clarkson — superstar singer, first “American Idol” winner, “Voice” coach and more — has North Texas roots. And police departments from Fort Worth, Arlington, Grapevine and more did lip-sync battle videos last year. So there’s a whole wealth of talent Clarkson could draw from for her Dallas show (and yes, the Dallas PD participated, too.