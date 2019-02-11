Leon Bridges won a Grammy Award on Sunday. But his suit was the real winner of the night

Sure, Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges won a Grammy Award on Sunday night. Now let’s talk about what he wore.
It was a yellow suit with, well, stuff all over it. It’s not the easiest thing to describe by just looking at pictures, because in the ones that show Bridges full length, the designs get a little harder to spot. But let’s just talk about what you can see above the waist:
The words “Leon” and “Texas,” along with the phrase “Naw, I Ain’t Married,” and “Dear Mr. Bridges,” accompanied by a cowgirl surrounded by a lariat, Dale Evans-style. There’s also an ad for Ford complete with the logo, a sheriff’s star, what appears to be a State of Texas seal, a saxophone and, on the collar, a couple of horseshoes.
In some photos, you can see the song title “Beyond” on the pants, as well as the album title “Good Thing.” There is also what appears to be a tiger and a guitar. There’s stuff on the jacket sleeves, which is also hard to see.
Vogue’s website Vogueworld did a whole story about the suit, which was custom-made by Emily Adams Bode, whose menswear portfolio isn’t limited to vivid prints and suits that look like quilts — but those are a couple of the many looks you can see here.
Vogue describes the suit as “mustard-color corduroy,” adding that “it was covered in little drawings that referenced his home state of Texas and his own music.” But even the fashionistas at Vogue struggle to talk about everything on the suit.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bridges worked with longtime stylist Mac Huelster to come up with a Grammy look. (THR also has one of the best photos of the suit, which includes, on the pants, the phrase “We were born before the wind,” which Van Morrison fans will recognize as the opening words to “Into the Mystic,” as well as a Texas map that incorporates the Lone Star map, a cowboy on horseback, the words “Niles City” — the name of the Fort Worth studio where Bridges records — on one pants cuff, and a music staff with notes on the other.).
If you look closely, you can see “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand,” the name of the song for which Bridges won a Grammy, on his right pants leg. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ford logo is a reference to the first car Bridges bought while working as a dishwasher before he got his start in music. THR says that Bridges’ mother’s name is on the suit, but we haven’t been able to spot it.
Bridges’ look, completed with a Stetson hat and Gucci shoes, landed him on this best-dressed list. And this one. And this one.
This isn’t the first time Bridges has paid fashionable tribute to his Texas background. Check out this performance of “Beyond” from “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” during which Bridges wears a jacket with a familiar area code on it.
Can’t wait to see what he wears when he headlines Fortress Festival in April in Fort Worth.
