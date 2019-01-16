3-day music-and-food fest coming to Arlington announces music lineup. It’s impressive.

Perhaps you’ve heard that Arlington will play host to concerts by Paul McCartney and Billy Joel this year.
And then there’s Kaaboo Fest, which was announced in September and scheduled for May 10-12 at AT&T Stadium. It’s a food-and-music fest, and the music lineup was just released.
McCartney and Joel aren’t part of it. Everyone else is.
OK, that’s an exaggeration, but there are a lot of musical artists on the Kaaboo Texas bill, starting off with the Killers, currently creating a stir with their protest song “Land of the Free” and its Spike Lee-directed video, as well as Kid Rock, Sting, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Big Town and a host of others.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The original announcement described Kaaboo as a festival that “features equal parts world-class music, household names in comedy, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine and craft libations, and personal indulgences.”
Comedy names have been announced, too, chief among them Dennis Miller and former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Brad Garrett, whose comedy is a little less, um, clean than his role as sad-sack brother Robert Barone on the erstwhile CBS sitcom. Other notables include Demetri Martin, Garfunkel & Oates, Jim Breur and Whitney Cummings, but that really just scratches the surface of the comedy lineup.
But back to the music. There are R&B acts (Lauryn Hill, Black Eyed Peas), rappers (Ludacris, Pitbull, Flo Rida), ‘90s rock/alt-rock (Alanis Morissette, Counting Crows, Bush, Garbage), earlier classic-alternative acts (Violent Femmes, B-52’s, X), singer-songwriters (Andy Grammer) and some classic rockers (Jon Anderson of Yes, Eric Burdon and the Animals) and more. Again, surface-scratching.
“The multi-stage and full sensory event will ,,, take place both inside and outdoors ,allowing guests to move freely throughout the property,” a release says. The release promises that the festival will be “an immersive experience for all five senses.”
You can immerse your senses in contemporary-art exhibits, or in stand-up comedy at the “seated and air-conditioned Humor Me comedy stage, or in food-and-drink offerings at something called Palate, or in Kaaboo’s Bask Day + Night Club, described as an on-site Las Vegas-style pool club.
Which brings up more music, this time from DJs including Cash Cash, Chromeo, Le Youth, Paul Oakenfold and more.
Kaaboo is coming to Texas in partnership with the Jerry Jones family, which helps explain why AT&T Stadium will play host to the huge event..
“We are excited to continue to grow the Kaaboo brand alongside the Jones Family in one of the most incredible venues in the world,” said Jason Felts, chief brand and marketng officer for Kaaboo, says in the release. “We want to bring what we do best in the festival world and put a Texas-sized spin on it. You won’t find yourself sitting in seats for too long here, because you won’t want to miss a minute of the six-stage action.”
The culinary part of the lineup is still TBA, but last year’s Kaaboo Del Mar in San Diego had an impressive lineup of chefs.
Kaaboo Texas will host a lineup-release party from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (as in Jan. 16) at Halcyon Coffee Bar and Lounge, 2900 Greenville Ave. in Dallas. Rhett Music of the Old 97’s — oh, yeah, they’re part of the Kaaboo music lineup, too — will provide music. The event is open to the public and will feature artist Amandalynn “live-painting” a wall mural. KAABOO Texas will be hosting a lineup release party tonight, Wednesday, January 16 at Halcyon Coffee Bar in Dallas, TX from 5 - 8pm CT.
All Kaaboo passes are now on sale at kaabootexas.com. Limited quantities of Lone Star (GA) passes start at $299, with Blue Star and Rockstar (VIP) passes currently available at $999 and $4,199, respectively. That is not a typo. Passes will move to the next price point once these are sold out.
Blue Star passes feature premium stage viewing; exclusive culinary options for purchase; private restrooms; exclusive Amplify (VIP) only performances, and more. Rockstar passes include all the features of BLUE STAR, plus access to on-stage viewing; personal concierge access; exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Kaaboo performers; beverages and food shuttle services; and more.
And then there’s the Ultimate Hang pass. They don’t even tell you the price on that one. Check it out at kaaboodelmar.com/ultimate-hang. Limited event parking passes as well as preferred parking and valet parking options are available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.kaabootexas.com. Here’s the full lineup. Schedule TBA.
MUSIC
The Killers
Kid Rock
Sting
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Little Big Town
The Avett Brothers
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Pitbull
Counting Crows
Alanis Morissette
The Black Eyed Peas
Ludacris
Flo Rida
Garbage
Blue October
Collective Soul
Bush
The B-52’s
Andy Grammer
Rick Springfield
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Violent Femmes
Eric Burdon & The Animals
X
Jon Anderson (of Yes)
Old 97’s
The English Beat
Los Lonely Boys
The Band Camino
Larkin Poe
American Aquarium
Israel Nash
Your Smith
The Dip
Acid Dad
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Mamafesta
COMEDY
Dennis Miller
Brad Garrett
Demetri Martin
Garfunkel and Oates
Whitney Cummings
Nate Bargatze
Jim Breuer
Rory Scovel
Heather McDonald
Orny Adams
Chad Daniels
Fortune Feimster
Kate Willett
Billy Wayne Davis
Chris “CP” Powell
MK Paulsen
Bask DJ Performances
Cash Cash
Chantel Jeffries
Chromeo
Cheat Codes
CVBZ
Kap Slap
Le Youth
Matoma
Mix Master Mike
Paul Oakenfold
The Him
Comments