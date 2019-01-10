He’s in an Arlington state of mind: Billy Joel to play final show at Globe Life Park

It was supposed to be a big announcement Thursday afternoon, but thanks to fan presales, word got out Thursday morning that Billy Joel will be the final concert at Globe Life Park.
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale on Thursday morning alerted Joel’s most loyal fans to the show, scheduled for Oct. 12.
There was already speculation that Joel would be the final act at the stadium. But really, all you had to do was Google “Billy Joel baseball” to speculate for yourself.
The singer is a big baseball fan (most strongly connected with the Mets), and has made multiple baseball references in his songs. He has sung the National Anthem at many games, and has a history of playing stadiums — and his 2019 tour is in conjunction with MLB.
Concerts had already been announced at Chase Field in Phoenix, PETCO Park in San Diego, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Nationals Park in the D.C. area, Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Word also got out Thursday morning about shows at Coors Field in Denver and Camden Yards in Baltimore, where he’ll be the first musician to play a show there.
One of Joel’s most famous baseball stadium concerts took place in 2008 at Shea Stadium, where (as MLB.com itself puts it), “the Long Island native closed the curtain ... as the last performer to play the iconic stadium before its demolition.” Joel featured the concert in the 2010 film “Live at Shea Stadium: The Concert,” and the show was also featured in the documentary, “The Last Play at Shea.”
Another musician who performed a famous Shea Stadium concert, albeit with his old group, the Beatles, was Paul McCartney, who will perform June 14 at Globe Life Park, in a show that was announced back in December.
Joel last played North Texas four years ago, in a January 2015 show at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
