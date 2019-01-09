Here’s the full lineup — besides Leon Bridges — for Fort Worth’s 2019 Fortress Festival

For months now, word has been out that Fort Worth-bred soul star Leon Bridges would be one of the headliners of the third annual Fortress Festival, which will take place April 27-28 in the Fort Worth Cultural District.
When Bridges was announced, so were several other acts, including New Orleans funk-soul-rock group Tank and the Bangas; North Texas-raised rapper/activist Bobby Sessions; Austin psychedelic band the Bright Light Social Hour; Austin singer-rapper Abhi the Nomad; and Lubbock singer-songwriter Red Shahan. And more.
Now the rest of the lineup is out. The biggest names besides Bridges are Chvrches, the spelled-that-way-to-annoy-copy-editors (kidding) synth-pop group from Scotland, and Rae Sremmurd, the rap duo whose name makes a little more sense if you hold it up to a mirror.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The festival released the full lineup Wednesday morning. It also includes R&B singer-songwriter Tinashe, London “electroic-indie-pop collective” Superorganism, and such Texas-based acts as Fort Worth producer/songwriter Solar Slim and Dallas rapper Cardiac the Ghost, as well as Houston psych-funk trio Khruangbin and fellow H-Town artist Gio Chamba, described as a tropical-fusion duo; and Austin rap group Blackillac.
There is also a slot for a Do214 Contest Winner, to be determined through DFW entertainment guide Do214.
Other previously announced acts include Dallas rapper Adrian Stresow; Austin garage-rock band Sailor Poon; Oak Cliff’s Luna Luna; and Fort Worth bands the Cush and War Party.
The full schedule is still to be announced, as well as details about single-day tickets.
Fortress Presents puts on Fortress Festival in partnership with the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. It’s not just a two-day music fest, but a celebration of art and culture as well. The festival will take places on the lawn adjacent to Will Rogers Coliseum and will have two outdoor main stages with non-overlapping acts.
Two-day general-admission tickets are on sale for $109 at www.FortressFestival.com. Two-day VIP passes are $229. Tickets include free access to the Modern’s galleries during the festival.
For more information, visit www.FortressFestival.com or follow Fortress Fest on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/FortressFestivalTX, as well as on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @FortressFest for updates and special promotions.
Comments