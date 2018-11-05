Kanye West was spotted at a Fort Worth art museum this weekend. Why was he there?

Rapper-singer Kanye West was spotted Saturday at the Museum of Modern Art Fort Worth, although he doesn’t appear to have been there to look at the art.
Nor does he appear to have been there for a concert by composer Gabriel Kahane that was presented by the Cliburn. A Cliburn representative says that West was seen coming in, then entering Cafe Modern and exiting to the rear of the building.
The Modern says that it wasn’t an official visit, and that the museum wasn’t aware that West was coming.
One theory is that West is having a home designed by Tadao Ando, the architect who designed the Modern, and that West was studying the architecture at the museum.
Tracy Georges, of the Fort Worth office of commercial real-estate company Transwestern, posted a photo of West (taken by her sister) on Facebook. In the photo, West is talking with someone (whose face is blotted out by an emoji) on the patio behind the cafe.
“According to sis, it was totally chill,” Georges says in a Facebook Messenger exchange. “He was walking around like he was no one — and other than sneaky picture-taking, everyone was pretending like he was no one.”
Fort Worth does have a reputation for not crowding celebrities: Harrison Ford, whose son is a chef, tends to drop in to Fort Worth restaurants when he’s in town for additional pilot certification, and reportedly one of the things he likes about Fort Worth is that people don’t tend to bother him too much when he’s in town
West’s Twitter feed mentions nothing about the visit, and if he ate at Cafe Modern, he kept it to himself. Or even if he ate at Whataburger: On Sunday, he tweeted, “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant.” There is, in fact, no mention of the visit on any of his social-media sites. There is no indication that West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, or their children accompanied him on his visit.
During summer 2018, the Modern hosted “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg,” an exhibit by pop artist Takashi Murakami, who designed the cover for West’s 2007 album “Graduation.”
We have an email out to West’s publicist. We will update if we hear back.
West has, of course, been in the news recently because of his support for — and then withdrawal of support for — President Trump. But there appeared to be nothing political about this visit.
