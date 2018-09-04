Steve Harvey seems to be everywhere. But after 15 years, he’s no longer on DFW radio

Steve Harvey has an afternoon TV talk show. He hosts “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” For the past three years, he’s hosted the NBC summer series “Little Big Shots.” And despite his gaffe a couple of years back, he’s still hosting the Miss Universe pageant (scheduled for Dec. 16).
And he still has a syndicated radio show. But it’s no longer on the air in DFW.
On Monday, a reader tipped us to the fact that “Smooth R&B” KRNB/107.5 FM had dropped Harvey’s show, which it had been airing since 2006. We sent an email to the station asking for additional info but have yet to hear back.
According to industry site AllAccess.com, the show was last broadcast on KRNB on Friday. George “Geo” Cook,” the station’s operations manager (among other things), told the web site, “ “We will be announcing our upcoming plans for [morning] drive soon.”
In 2016, Harvey was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, along with Weatherford’s Bob Kingsley, best-known as the host of American Country Countdown and Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40., and the late DFW radio personality Kidd Kraddick.
“The Steve Harvey Morning Show” came to DFW in 2003, first on KBFB/97.9 FM “The Beat” and then on KRNB. Harvey was a standup comedian for more than 15 years before he launched the radio show, and starred in the sitcom The Steve Harvey Show from 1996 to 2002. He hosts the Steve Harvey afternoon talk show that airs at 2 p.m. weekdays on KXAS/Channel 5. He also has published several books.
Harvey’s radio show began in 2000 in Los Angeles, according to his bio. For a time, the then-Dallas resident’s show only aired in L.A. and Dallas, and he would alternate weeks broadcasting from the two cities. The show is now nationally syndicated.
This is the second major syndicated radio show to be dropped by a DFW station in the past 12 months. In November, the aforementioned 97.9 “The Beat” dropped “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” — which replaced Harvey’s show when the Beat dropped it in 2005.
DFW Steve Harvey fans can still listen to his show online.
