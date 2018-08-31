British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
While performing in Dallas, rapper Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd was hit in the face by a cellphone or wallet thrown by a fan. Video shows a bloodied Lee threatening to sue the woman who threw the object at him while he was performing
Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old drummer who founded Pantera with his brother, was memorialized in a tribute at the Bomb Factory Sunday night in Dallas. Paul died June 22. His brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, was murdered in 2004.
Fortress Festival once again lit up Fort Worth's Cultural District on the first of two days of music, art and food. Performances from Saturday headliners Chromeo, as well as Waxahatchee and De La Soul, were crowd favorites.
Josh Collins and his wife Jessica Salazar Collins of were notified by Bank of America that Josh, who was born in Kansas, had to prove his citizenship. They thought it was a scam until the bank cut off access to their assets.