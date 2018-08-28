Pantera co-founder Vinnie Paul’s cause of death revealed by Las Vegas-area coroner

Vinnie Paul, the Arlington-bred drummer and co-founder of metal band Pantera, died of heart-related causes, according to a coroner’s report.
Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died June 22 in Las Vegas. He was 54. According to Vegas TV station KTNV, the Clark County coroner revealed that the drummer “died of dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart becomes enlarged and cannot pump blood effectively. Severe coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition to the cause of death.”
Paul and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981 in Arlington. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death while on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.
The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.
Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup, which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.
Pantera’s best-known albums were 1990’s “Cowboys From Hell,” 1992’s “Vulgar Display of Power,” 1994’s “Far Beyond Driven” (which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart) and 1996’s “The Great Southern Trendkill.”
A celebration of life was held for Paul on July 1 at the Bomb Factory in Dallas.
