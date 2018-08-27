Chuck Brinkman, former DJ and program director for KLUV/98.7 FM, dies at age 83

By the time Chuck Brinkman came to DFW in 1988 to become program director for what was then oldies station KLUV/98.7 FM, he was already a radio legend who had been on the air for more than 30 years.
Most of that time was in Pittsburgh, Pa., where Brinkman introduced the Beatles’ only Pittsburgh concert, in 1964. According to the Pittsburgh Music History website, he hosted a dance show there called “Come Alive,” DJ’d many teen dances there and received gold record for his role in making Mungo Jerry’s “In the Summertime” a left-field hit in 1970.
But Brinkman, who died Friday in Plano at age 83, did not make much of his legend status. He was a modest guy who spent 17 years at KLUV, overseeing among other things the transition of Ron Chapman, the dean of DFW DJs, from his decades-long home at KVIL/103.7 FM to morning-show host at KLUV/98.7 FM. That was in 2000; Brinkman was also there when Chapman retired and current morning-show host Jody Dean, a Chapman protege, took over in 2005.
Brinkman left the station later that year, but kept a hand in the radio world by becoming part owner of Greenville station KGVL/1400 AM, where he also was an air personality. (KLUV evolved from its oldies format to its current “classic hits” format several years ago.)
“He so loved what he did,” DFW radio personality John Summers, who worked with Brinkman at KLUV, said in a Facebook message. “What I mean is, he LOVED to be on the air. He once told me that, at first, he wanted to be a TV staff announcer, you know, the guy who did live station IDs in between programs. Once he got on the radio, well, that was it.”
According to the Pittsburgh Music History site, Brinkman’s first radio gig was at WAND in Canton, Ohio, while he was attending college at Ohio University in Canton, roughly 140 miles away. He quit college to become an announcer at a Warren, Ohio, station, then moved to WELI in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1956.
He also worked for stations in Michigan, Cleveland and Akron before moving to Pittsburgh for his first long-standing gig, at KQV. He started on the overnight shift in 1960, according to the Pittsburgh Music History site, then did 7 p.m.-midnight. It was while he was at KQV that he introduced the Beatles’ Pittsburgh concert. In 1967, he became the station’s music director, choosing the station’s playlist, which included five new singles and two album cuts every week.
It was during this time that Jay Cresswell, KLUV’s current program director, first heard Brinkman. “It started when I was 6,” Cresswell wrote in a Facebook post after news of Brinkman’s death was announced last week. “I would go to the basement and pretend I was on KQV, doing ‘Disc Derby’ My favorite song was [Dave Clark Five’s] ‘She’s Just My Style.’ Fast forward to 4/13/81, when I met Chuck Brinkman for the first time, and as everyone did that met him I started with “I used to listen to you....” He finished the sentence for me, though in a completely self-deprecating way.”
Cresswell came to KLUV in 1989, moved away to take a promotion in Florida, where he spent six years before Brinkman called him back to KLUV more than 23 years ago. “I have the greatest job anywhere, and have met amazing, talented people, and it’s all because I ‘knew somebody,’ Cresswell wrote. “Thank God that was Chuck Brinkman.”
In 1972, Brinkman moved from KQV to Pittsburgh’s WTAE-AM, where he spent seven years before moving to San Diego to work at KOGO, according to the Pittsburgh Music History site, which says that even while he was in San Diego he continued consulting for a Pittsburgh station. After a year in San Diego, he moved back to Pittsburgh to become program director for WFFM, where he stayed through call-letter and format changes through 1988, when he left for KLUV.
Brinkman’s Pittsburgh background was reflecting in the oldies playlist at KLUV in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s: Pittsburgh-area acts such as the Vogues (“Five O’Clock World”), Lou Christie (“Lightning Strikes”), the Jaggerz (“The Rapper,” a one-hit wonder from 1970 that was not about rap as we know it today). In 2017, he named one of Pittsburgh’s Rock ‘n Roll Legends — in a class that also included Tommy James and the Shondells, whose many hits were also played on KLUV.
In the induction video, Brinkman is compared to such national broadcasting legends as Dick Clark and Casey Kasem.
“While he was aware of his popularity as an air personality ... he didn’t, outwardly, make a big deal about it,” Summers wrote. “In Pittsburgh, his name recognition is remarkable, even to this day. [But] aside from some pictures and a few gold records, he had very little memorabilia.”
Little memorabilia, but a very strong memory.
“He had a savant-like recall of people, places and events from his career.,” Summers wrote. “He could remember the real name, birthday and address of many of the folks he worked with, even 50 years ago! He could tell stories about various promotions, contests and station events from long ago, as if they happened last month.”
According to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette obituary, Brinkman was born July 19, 1935, in Dormont, part of the Pittsburgh metro area. He is survived by his wife, Carmella Brinkman of Plano; sons Jonathon Brinkman of San Diego and Charles Brinkman IV of San Diego; and daughters Lisa Meline of Scottsdale, Ariz., Nicole Levett of Dallas, and Christene Brinkman of Dallas.
