Video shows a bloodied rapper threatening to sue a fan during a Dallas concert

While performing in Dallas, rapper Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd was hit in the face by a cellphone or wallet thrown by a fan. Video shows a bloodied Lee threatening to sue the woman who threw the object at him while he was performing
By
Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

