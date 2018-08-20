Got $2.7 million? Selena Gomez has marked down her Fort Worth house

Selena Gomez does a pretty good job selling music, but she’s having a lot tougher time with a certain piece of real estate.
According to the Dallas Business Journal and other outlets, the Grand Prairie-raised singer-actress’ west Fort Worth house, which has been on and off the market since February 2017, is now available for $2.7 million.
That’s not a big discount, relatively speaking, from the original asking price of $2,999,000, but hey, it will save you a nearly $300,000.
The house was pulled off the market later in 2017 after no buyer was found, but then put back on the market in February of this year.
The $2.7 million asking price will get you 10,016-square-foot mansion in the posh Montserrat gated community in far west Fort Worth.
The private estate, which Gomez has owned since 2015, features five bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths, a grilling area, a putting green, a tennis/sport court, a study, a game room, a media and crafts room, a lagoon-style saltwater pool with water slide and spa, and an outdoor family room with fireplace and attached guest quarters.
Built in 2005 by The Morrison Group, the home is at 4649 Saint Laurent Court. The discount got the attention of Forbes, which reports that “The property is represented by Christie’s International Real Estate, the world’s leading luxury real estate network, with its exclusive Fort Worth Affiliate, Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates.”
This report includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
