Grand Prairie concert venue disconnects with Verizon. Here’s its new name

It’s not quite as big a deal as when Starplex goes through its many name changes (the latest being Dos Equis Pavilion), but Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie is no longer Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie.
It’s just the Theatre at Grand Prairie.
Sure, if you Google Verizon Theatre, the old name shows up on the results page, but once you click on the URL, you’re taken to The Theatre at Grand Prairie, where Friday night’s event is a concert by South Korean hip-hop boy band Monsta X.
The Aug. 3 show has deep Fort Worth roots, with longtime Fort Worth blues-rocker Delbert McClinton headlining, and former “American Idol” second runner-up Casey James opening (along with Joe Ely, another artist with deep Texan roots). McClinton and James duet on a song called “Bulletproof” on James’ most recent album, “Strip It Down,” released in 2017.
Verizon has also changed its name on its Facebook page, and at this writing if you try to get to the Twitter page, you get “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”
According to CultureMap Dallas, the change happened today (as in July 27).. A spokesperson told the website: “We’re currently going through a transition.” That seems apparent.
Verizon Theatre started in early 2002 as NextStage in Grand Prairie. In 2004, the venue became Nokia Live (and eventually Nokia Theatre) at Grand Prairie. In 2010, it made the Verizon name change. And with a sponsor-free name like The Theatre at Grand Prairie, it’s a pretty good bet that there’s going to be another name change down the road.
