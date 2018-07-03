ICYMI: Pentatonix gets your 'Attention' on 'GMA'

Pentatonix, the a cappella group founded by former Arlington residents Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying and Kirstin Maldonado, is having a busy TV week.
On Tuesday morning, they appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America," performing their version of Charlie Puth's "Attention."
The appearance was also partly a promotion of their appearance Wednesday night on PBS' annual July Fourth celebration "A Capitol Fourth." The special will also feature Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Boys, Andy Grammer, Chita Rivera, the Temptations and more, including country singer Luke Combs (who recently did a "CMT Crossroads" with Fort Worth's Leon Bridges). John Stamos (who has been known to play drums with the Beach Boys) will host.
"A Capitol Fourth" will air at 7 p.m. on KERA/Channel 13.
Pentatonix is scheduled to appear July 26 at Dos Equis Pavilion, aka Starplex, in Dallas, with guests Echosmith and Calum Scott.
Here's Pentatonix's performance from "GMA."
"GMA" chief meteorologist Ginger Zee also did a behind-the-scenes interview with the group that was posted on Facebook. Watch it below.
Comments