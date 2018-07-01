Fans, friends, rockers remember Vinnie Paul during Celebration of Life

At 16 years old, Ryan Flores would have been a baby when Arlington-formed metal band Pantera broke up in 2003, and he would've been a toddler when guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott was fatally shot in 2004 during a performance by Damageplan, his post-Pantera project.

But Flores — along with his parents and older brother — was on the front row Sunday for Vinnie Paul Celebration of Life, an often-raucous memorial honoring Paul, who died June 22 at age 54 and whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott — brother of Dimebag Darrell and drummer in Pantera and Damageplan, the groups he co-founded with his brother.

"Vinnie Paul meant a lot to me," said Ryan, who made the nearly 130-mile trip from Temple along with his parents, Yvette and David, and his brother Jason. "He was an inspiration for me just picking up the guitar and making music from the heart, because you can tell your story to the world. People can relate and come together as we are right now and just celebrate."

Ryan, who also plays drums, was inspired by both Abbott brothers, and says he has been listening to Pantera since he was 3. He got to meet Vinnie Paul three months ago at a birthday celebration for the drummer at Gas Monkey Live in Dallas.





"He was so kind," Ryan says. "He came to me and signed my arm. I couldn't get a tattoo because I was underage, but I went on the floor where he was, security backed off and let us both talk together. I spent six or seven minutes talking to him and he just looked me in the eyes and hugged me and thanked me for everything."

Paul's big heart, generous spirit and love of music — traits his brother shared — were the prevailing theme of Vinnie Paul Celebration of Life, which brought a couple thousand people to Deep Ellum rock club The Bomb Factory. Fans waited in near-triple-digit heat, in a line that was nearly two blocks long by the time the doors opened, to pay tribute to the drummer.

Inside the Bomb Factory, Paul's drum kit from Hellyeah, his most recent band, sat silently on a stage decorated with flowers from multiple rock stars and other celebrities, including Kid Rock, comedian Carrot Top (Paul was a big fan), Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and bands such as Megadeth, Anthrax, Disturbed, Slayer, Alice in Chains and other. Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, sent an arrangement in the shape of a drum.

Many of those people appeared in a series of videos with friends paying tribute to Paul, mixed in with Pantera and Damageplan music videos. KEGL/97.1 FM "The Eagle" morning personality Cindy Scull, who had interviewed the Abbotts many times during the course of her 24-year DFW radio career, acted as MC and led the crowd in chants of "Hellyeah!," which were followed by later chants of "Pan-Ter-A!" and "Vin-nie Paul!"

"This is the weirdest and hardest thing to do for me," Scull said, often using words that she'd get in trouble for if she used them on the air — and rather than use a bunch of hyphens, we're simply going to omit them from quotes. "Whoever thought this would happen to Vinnie Paul? He's such a legend, he's the most superpositive, easygoing, greatest guy ever."

Scull later told stories about how the Abbotts had bailed the Eagle out more than once — including Paul doing a show himself after Howard Stern's program was abruptly pulled from the station in the late '90s. And about Dimebag Darrell using a phrase that would get the Eagle in trouble if it was said on the air. She then led the crowd in a chant of that word.

Another DJ, Sirius XM metal host and fan Jose Manga, made an allusion to the Abbotts being saints in a new religion. "Our teaching is to be kind to everybody," Manga said. "Open up you doors. Make a taco for a friend! That's what I did for Vinnie all the time. I loved making Vinnie tacos and guacamole and margaritas."

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho talked about how Paul once rented a limo to take 16 people to an event in Tyler, because a plus-one wouldn't be enough for the gregarious drummer, and how Paul listened to non-metal acts such as Journey and Boston en route, because he loved the music that he grew up with — and how the drummer would sing along with Whitesnake's hair-metal classic "Here I Go Again" (there was brief footage of this in one of the videos).

Among other people who paid tribute in the videos or onstage were KISS drummer Peter Criss (in a video; there was talk of guitarist Ace Frehley making an onstage appearance because he was in the Dallas area, but he had to leave on an early flight); Overkill drummer Jason Bitner; Sammy Hagar; Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael; and CJ Pearce and Mike Lewis from Dallas-formed band Drowning Pool.

The onstage drum set wasn't silent the entire time: Anthra'x Charlie Benante and Lamb of God's Chris Adler played it late in the ceremony.

Paul, died June 22 in Las Vegas, where he had been living. No official cause of death has been announced yet.





Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell formed Pantera in 1981 in Arlington. The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up. Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup, which includes Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

Pantera's best-known albums were 1990's "Cowboys From Hell," 1992's "Vulgar Display of Power," 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" (which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart) and 1996's "The Great Southern Trendkill."