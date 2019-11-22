Film about iconic Fort Worth story, ’12 Mighty Orphans,’ to premiere in city in fall 2020

Masonic Home football players: Clyde Roberts, Gordy Brown, Louis Burress, C.D. Sealey, and Basil Smith, September 1940 (Courtesy, Fort Worth Star-Telegram Collection, UTA Library) UT Arlington Library

The film “12 Mighty Orphans,” which is based on Jim Dent’s book about a high school football team made up of orphans at Fort Worth’s iconic Masonic Home in the 1930s, will have an authentic Fort Worth look.

The filmmakers insisted on it.

Producer Brinton Bryan, who grew up in Granbury, and Fort Worth businessman George Young Jr., one of four executive producers for the independent film, were guests of the Rotary Club of Fort Worth luncheon on Friday. Their devotion to making the film look as authentically Fort Worth as possible meant shooting in and around the city. It also means the city is expected to host the first ever showing.

“The movie will premiere in Fort Worth, there’s no way it will premiere anywhere else,” Young said. The goal is to release the film exactly a year from now, Bryan said, the week before Thanksgiving 2020.

“Being a football movie, a family film … it just seems appropriate to advertise it during football season,” Bryan said. “We’ve gotten a lot of interest already from studios like Paramount, Universal, Fox Searchlight, Netflix, Apple, Sony, Amazon. They haven’t reached out to us, but we want Disney. There’s a lot of heat back in LA about this project.”

The production, which has an all-star cast including Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall, has been shooting at Gateway Park this week. Other locations include the Texas Pythian Home in Weatherford, which is a stand-in for the Masonic Home. The orphanage operated from 1889 to 2005.

Coach Rusty Russell led the underdog Mighty Mites to the heights of Texas high school football in the 1930s and 40s.

“As you all know, Texas football doesn’t let their football stadiums go untouched since the 1930s,” Bryan said. “So we spent a couple of months searching all over North Texas for authentic stadiums.”

Scenes were also shot in the locker rooms at Yellow Jacket Stadium in Cleburne. Exterior shots of Farrington Field should also make it in the film.

But most of the football scenes are being shot at Gateway Park on a converted soccer field with a little dose of movie magic.

“Our production designer has built practical elements that are different for each game,” Bryan said. “We’re going to create the stadiums with visual effects.”

Footage of 300 extras, all dressed in period costumes, will be digitally duplicated to serve as 20,000 fans filling a stadium.

“We dressed and directed each one of those people,” Bryan said. “It doesn’t seem very impressive when you’re shooting it … on a soccer field in Gateway Park, but it’s going to look amazing.”