Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Friday, September 24, 2021
Aries
You need to keep your wits about you, especially if someone tries to appeal to your better nature. You aren't naturally suspicious, but you need to be today! What does this person want? Are they trying to use charm to get their own way or even to steal the march on you somehow? Be wary if money is involved, because you could end up being the loser.
Lucky Number380
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
You can't help putting someone on a lofty pedestal today. You think the world of them and you won't hear a word against them. There's no harm done if this is only a temporary phase, but it's another story if you continue to think this person can do no wrong. If you have them confused with a saint, it's bound to lead to disappointment sooner or later.
Lucky Number950
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Someone is being awfully unrealistic today. They're taking a very rosy view of a tricky situation, so you wonder whether you ought to let them carry on fooling themselves or whether you should burst their protective bubble. Well, it's no good doing the latter today because you'll hate yourself for trying and they won't believe you anyway. See how you feel about it in a few days, because the problem may have resolved itself by then.
Lucky Number353
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Hold on to your heartstrings today. You're in a very emotional and vulnerable mood, which means someone could take advantage of you without you realizing it. For instance, they might give you a hard-luck story that's actually a tissue of lies but which you believe because you have such a big heart. Be very wary of parting with your cash today because you won't be very discriminating about it.
Lucky Number387
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
You're such a soft hearted Leo today that you should be very careful not to let anyone take advantage of your good nature. But that will be difficult because you may not even realize what a soft touch you're being. You have a very idealistic view of loved ones right now, making you blind to their faults. That's OK, as long as you wake up to reality within the next few days.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You're usually very canny and shrewd, but these qualities are nowhere to be seen today. Instead, you're in a rather wistful and sentimental mood, and you aren't showing any signs of your usual critical faculties. As a result, you're ready to take people at face value, which may or may not be a good thing. Try not to let anyone run rings around you, Virgo.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
You're in a very forgiving and charitable mood today, which is good news if someone has upset you because you're willing to give them another chance. But make sure they deserve your magnanimity, otherwise they'll simply take advantage of your good nature and then probably do it again further down the line. Be careful when spending money, too, because you'll turn a blind eye to how much everything costs.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You're in a very sentimental and emotional mood, so don't be surprised if your feelings are much nearer the surface than usual. Enjoy being with some of the special people in your life, but be sure you don't have a rosy view of them that may not coincide with the truth. If you're thinking about the past, it will seem almost too good to be true. Look back with nostalgia, Scorpio, but don't kid yourself.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You're easily swayed by the people around you today, Archers, so don't let anyone take advantage of your undiscriminating mood. If you meet someone new today you'll have a very rosy-eyed view of them, regardless of what they're actually like. Don't let them run rings around you.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Be careful if you're spending money today because you could be persuaded to part with more of it than is strictly necessary. For instance, if you're in a shop you might misread the label on something and only realize how much it costs when it's too late to do anything about it without covering yourself in embarrassment. You should also avoid anyone who is obviously more interested in your bank balance than in you as a person.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
As far as you're concerned, a certain someone is almost superhuman at the moment and can do no wrong. It's fine to put this person on a pedestal, provided you don't let them stay there for too long. If you continue with hero-worship in this way, you'll inevitably be disappointed when they finally reveal that they're human after all. So take those stars out of your eyes, Aquarius!
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You're in a very dreamy and sensitive mood today, making it easy for other people to hurt you. It's as though you have a layer of protective skin missing, so you're even more emotionally vulnerable than usual. But you can help yourself by not being too gullible and naive, and by not turning a blind eye to people's obvious faults.
