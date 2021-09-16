Horoscopes for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Aries Is it your imagination or is someone being extremely nosy? They may be asking you questions that are none of their business, or you might catch them looking at something of yours that doesn't concern them. Should you make a big fuss about it or ignore it? If you do decide to say something, try to stop yourself making mountains out of molehills. Lucky Number 242 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You have a very clever way with words, Taurus so you're able to say exactly what you mean today. This is very handy if you need to express your opinion or take part in a debate, because everyone will understand what you're talking about. If you've been trying to pluck up the courage to ask someone out but your nerve keeps failing, have another go now while you're feeling so brave. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Let's hope you were able to enjoy some peace and quiet yesterday, because it looks as though you're once again battling it out with certain people. You might be facing a barrage of questions, or having to fight your corner. It's an upsetting situation, but do your best to remain calm. Avoid resorting to manipulative or underhand tactics. Other people may do so, but you don't have to follow suit. Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer You're full of snappy and clever ideas today, and you won't be shy about sharing them with whoever happens to be around. If you're taking part in a discussion or conversation you'll put your point across quite forcefully, yet without being too adamant or aggressive. It's certainly an excellent day for sticking up for yourself without going over the top. Lucky Number 411 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You enjoy playing detective today, which means getting to the bottom of any mysteries or puzzles that are currently occupying your thoughts. That's fine, but make sure you stop before you start sticking your nose into things that are none of your concern. You might also get completely obsessed about a loved one and be unable to think of anything or anyone else. Lucky Number 087 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Watch out because you're showing distinct signs of being nosy and interfering today, even if you aren't aware of it. For instance, you might decide that you know the best course of action for a loved one and then insist that they follow it, even though they aren't very keen on the idea. Or you could get involved in things that are none of your business, purely because you're concerned about someone's welfare. You need to back off, Virgo! Lucky Number 953 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You're in the mood for some hard mental work today. You'll enjoy giving your brain a good workout, whether you do that by concentrating on something that's complex and involved, or simply relaxing with a puzzle or crossword. It's certainly a good day for getting to grips with your finances, so it's perfect for doing your accounts or working out the budget for a forthcoming project that has yet to get off the ground. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio The problems that got to you recently rear their ugly heads again today, making you feel irritated and fretful. Maybe you need to confront the person who's causing you so much grief, or get to grips with your own thoughts and emotions if they're the real cause of the turmoil. Be careful when dealing with friends and don't interfere in matters that are none of your business. Lucky Number 964 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius It's very important to keep an open mind today, otherwise you'll get caught up in preconceived ideas and you won't want to budge from them. Some sort of dispute could arise as a result of your fixed opinions, so watch out. Alternatively, you'll encounter someone else who's convinced that they're the one who's right and that you don't know what you're talking about. Right now, any sort of discussion is a waste of breath because they won't budge. Lucky Number 094 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn There are no flies on you today, Capricorn, as anyone who tries to engage you in a discussion will soon discover. Your thinking is very sharp and you aren't going to let anyone run intellectual rings around you. It's great for defending your views and opinions, because you can do so without sounding too strident or full of yourself. Lucky Number 917 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius You're very quick-witted today, Aquarius. No one can get the better of you. It's an ideal day for discussions and negotiations, because you're thinking in such a sharp and disciplined manner. You'll enjoy standing up for yourself in a debate and defending your ideas. If you need to have a quiet word in a loved one's ear about something, it's a good day to for that, too. Lucky Number 662 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries