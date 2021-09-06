Horoscopes for Monday, September 6, 2021

Aries You may start the day bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but later on you may be getting foggy. Blame the Moon in your fourth house of home, family, and past conditioning for your lowered energy levels. It may be a good idea for you to turn in early tonight. You may need a couple of extra hours of sleep to help you get through the next two days. Venus turns direct today, so you need to clarify your ideas with regard to romance, children, speculation and your relationships in these fields. Lucky Number 313 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus At some point during the day, the changing Moon will enter your third house of communication. Many of you will begin to chafe. Do not let the careless remarks of others disturb you, and practice listening carefully before you speak. Avoid saying something you will later regret, as Venus turns direct today, asking you to clarify your approach to relationships. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Even if you wake up wanting to play, later in the day you must get back to business, as Venus turns direct. With the changing Moon enlivening your second house of personal finances, you need to focus your energies on balancing your accounts. Gemini is normally quite careful with money, but obstructive Pluto may blind you to financial reality over the next few years. Lucky Number 664 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Once the changing Moon enters your first house of personality today, you should have more emotional energy. You are likely to need it as your fourth house of home and family is activated over the next few weeks. As Venus turns direct, the cosmos is signalling a time for growth in your personal relationships. Of course, we all know what growth means... growth periods are those awful times that eventually turn us into better people. Lucky Number 466 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Many Lions will find that your energy levels are dwindling once the Moon passes into your twelfth house of solitude, so honor your need for rest. It is time to recharge your spiritual batteries, and you may need to give yourself an extra boost if you want to make it through the next few days. With the intense planetary energy in your house of subconscious matters, you may be receiving more psychic impressions than you are comfortable with. Venus turns direct in your sign, increasing your magnetism, but restructuring your sense of personal values in coming weeks. It's time to make your plans. Lucky Number 205 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo The changing Moon lights up your eleventh house of friends and associates, just as Venus turns direct after weeks of retrograde motion. Many of you will experience ideal friendships at this time, enjoying the feeling that you have found your kind at last. Unfortunately, all this lovely comraderie may cost you a pretty penny. If your friends and the groups you belong to require more money than you are comfortable spending, keep looking. Lucky Number 822 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra The Moon activates your tenth house of career and status today, placing you under pressure, as Venus your life-ruler turns direct after weeks of retro motion. Now is the time to make decisions about your life. It is time to start asking yourself what will make you feel more fulfilled in your career, relationships and finances. It takes a lot of courage to follow your heart, but you'll be glad you did. Lucky Number 506 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio The combination of the magical Moon in your ninth house of travel, education and religion and Venus turning direct after weeks of retro movement can lead to ambitious dreams. Flights of fancy may take you farther than any plane, train or automobile, so spend some time indulging your imagination. You may even find that you are using the process of creative visualization to make your dreams come true. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius The Moon is stimulating your eighth house, which is one of the psychic houses, as Venus turns direct after weeks of her retro phase. Many of you will find your intuition working overtime today, so pay attention to those gut feelings and hunches. Sure, some of them will be just your imagination, but it won't hurt to follow them up. Spending time behind closed doors with your most significant other can be sublime. Lucky Number 454 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn The Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships as Venus stations. Many of you will be experiencing ideal relationships, or at least the illusion of them. Being on the same wavelength as your most significant other, best friend, or partner is likely now. Above all, insist on honesty as the ultimate policy in your close associations. Venus turns direct today, so it's time for decisions about what it is you really need at a spiritual, financial and relationship level. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Even if the day starts on a light-hearted note, by afternoon you will be back to business. The moody Moon moves into your sixth house of health and service, urging you to pay attention to the details in your life. Remember to eat right, exercise, and avoid people and places that upset your delicate sensibilities. You need to keep yourself in balance during the next few days, so make clear decisions regarding your work and health, not to mention life's mysteries, such as finances and the mystical power of sex, as Venus reaches her direct station today after weeks of retro movement. Lucky Number 488 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo