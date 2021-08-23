Horoscopes for Monday, August 23, 2021

Aries You aren't always very happy about working in the background, out of the limelight, but that's exactly what you've got to put up with between now and late September. There may be times when you feel you're slogging away for little or no reward, but it isn't really true. If it is, you need to start considering your options and what your next move should be. Lucky Number 518 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Good news! You can look forward to lots of fun between now and this time next month, especially when you're with some of your favourite people. Even if you have plenty of other commitments, you'll feel cheated if you can't devote plenty of time to leisure activities and your social life. It's a wonderful excuse to throw a party or a big get-together, and to pull out all the stops. Lucky Number 786 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini If you're a typical Gemini you're usually very outgoing and sociable, but during the next four weeks you'll much prefer staying close to home so you can be with your nearest and dearest. You'll also enjoy rediscovering your roots, perhaps by returning to some of your old haunts or getting in touch with people from your past. You'll feel so nostalgic! Lucky Number 385 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer The astrological accent has been on finance for the past four weeks, as you know only too well, so I'm happy to report that things start to change from today. You're now being given the chance to get out and about a bit, and to think of other things besides how much or how little money you've got to your name. Pick up the phone and start arranging to see friends. You deserve some light relief! Lucky Number 241 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo The focus has been on your personal life during the past four weeks, but it starts to shift from today, encouraging you to concentrate on your values and priorities in life during the coming month. This is an excellent time to bolster your financial security, provided that you don't let this get out of control and start to think that money is the be-all and end-all. Lucky Number 555 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo As the Sun steams into Virgo, you enter an invigorating and exciting phase from today, where you feel full of beans and raring to go. This happy state will last for the next four weeks, so make the most of it. It's great for getting new projects off the ground and for concentrating on your personal life. You'll also feel far less modest and unassuming than usual, so be prepared to stand in the spotlight every now and then. Lucky Number 919 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You start to retreat into your shell today and you'll remain there for the next four weeks. You'll want to emerge every now and then, of course, but overall you'll prefer to keep a low profile and take life easy. Look on the coming month as an opportunity to recharge your batteries, both emotionally and physically, and also to take stock of where you are in your life. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio There has been a strong emphasis on your career and status recently, but from today you start to become more interested in your long-term hopes and dreams. So the coming four weeks will be a brilliant time for focusing on your plans for the future and doing your best to get some of them off the ground. It will also be good for spending time with friends and other kindred spirits. Lucky Number 595 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius From today you enter a month-long phase in which you need to concentrate on your goals and objectives. With the Sun blazing in your midheaven, this is when you can finally turn an ambition into a reality, especially if you've been working away at it for long enough. You might also find yourself in the limelight during the next four weeks, so get ready to shine. Lucky Number 327 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You often prefer to stick with the things you know rather than to branch out in new directions, but you start to feel a lot more adventurous than usual from today and this state will continue for the coming four weeks. It will be a wonderful opportunity to try something new for a change, and it could work out a lot better than you were expecting. Good luck! Lucky Number 142 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius The coming four weeks will be a great time for concentrating on your close and intimate relationships, and doing what you can to make them stronger and more satisfying. You might even embark on an important new relationship between now and late September, in which case it will have a transformative impact on you. Lucky Number 903 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus