Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Aries The Moon and Neptune blend well today; you'll be renewed spiritually which will help you face your challenges. Use this blessing to work towards your goals and aspirations; you can move forward quietly, but surely. For now, hold your head up and display a positive attitude. If you believe you can be successful, everyone else will believe it, too. Lucky Number 605 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus You'll need to work as a team to get things done today; a group effort is necessary to implement changes. Causes of a humanitarian nature are favored; the more selfless your efforts, the more success you will see. A psychic bond seems to link you with your friends and associates; don't be surprised if you experience spontaneous telepathy. After all, great minds think alike! Lucky Number 380 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini The Moon, Mars and Neptune combine to create confusion at work so don't take anything for granted today. A vindictive co-worker may be at the heart of today's misinformation: you could have stepped on this person's toes unknowingly. The only cure is to check, double check, and triple check before making any decisions. Then, keep looking over your shoulder for the rest of the day. Lucky Number 734 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Trust your natural telepathic abilities today and listen to your gut feelings if all else fails. Romantic relationships may stumble as misunderstandings abound, but this can be avoided by listening with your heart. Your children are also trying to communicate with you, so pay close attention to both what they say and what they don't say. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo The Moon and Neptune blend in your psychic houses, making it necessary for you to use your intuition more than your intellect. Sometimes you need to stop thinking and just feel; your gut is probably the best barometer of each situation. It may be hard to express yourself clearly so you may want to spend time with those you are especially close to. The deep connections make it easy to understand without words. Lucky Number 608 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo It will be much easier to communicate with your loved ones; you may even understand each other without words. The ethereal Moon is stimulated by the Sun and Neptune, making it easier to understand the underlying theme, even when the words don't come easily. No matter how chaotic things have been lately, you'll still be on the same wavelength with the people who matter. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra The Moon blends well with Neptune, letting your intuition lead you to success. Go with a hunch today and see where it leads you; this is one of those times when your analytical mind will only get in the way. It may be a little harder to express yourself, but there's something to be said about using fewer words to convey your meaning. Lucky Number 315 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Almost anything you do can be enjoyable while the Moon passes through simpatico Pisces and your fifth house of pleasure. Whatever is on your agenda today, you should make time to please yourself. Even if your most creative act is shopping at the mall, you should indulge in your favorite pastime. Life is too short not to have a little fun once in a while. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Your dreams could be very psychic during this time so pay attention to the language of your unconscious mind. The Sun, Mars and Neptune blend well with the Pisces Moon to give you extraordinary insight into your self and perhaps others. You may not need to hear very much to understand what people are really trying to say. Lucky Number 931 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You'll find it is easy to understand others without the need for words today; some may even find they experience telepathy. It could be difficult to express yourself verbally, but body language and subtle nuances should be exceptionally clear to you. Listen to what your heart is saying today and don't pay much attention to the voices in your head. Lucky Number 257 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius There is something in the air at work, or regarding personal finances today, but the intuitive Moon should help you tune in to what goes unsaid. Your status can be affected positively or negatively during this time frame, so pay attention to the little things. Coincidences are more likely to be the meaningful kind; synchronistic happenings abound. Lucky Number 906 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo