Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, May 24, 2021
Aries
You're very idealistic and impressionable today, and you want to see the best in everyone. You'll look straight past their faults, pretending they aren't there, and will concentrate on their good points instead. If a new relationship gets off the ground now it will always be characterized by an aura of romance and fantasy, and a slightly otherworldly quality.
Lucky Number697
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You have a very high opinion of someone today. In fact, you're really impressed with them and you'll probably sing their praises to anyone who'll listen. If you meet someone for the first time now, you'll be very impressed by them and this will never change throughout your relationship. But try not to idealize them into something they're not.
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You're full of understanding and compassion today, especially when dealing with people who are different from you in some way. You want to help them, and you couldn't give a hoot about the color of their skin, the nature of their religion or the country they've come from. Right now you're very open to spiritual and religious insights, so let them flow freely.
Lucky Number160
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You have stars in your eyes and you're in a really romantic mood today. Your idea of heaven is to be with that special person in your life, preferably doing something very nice. If you meet someone new or a relationship gets off the ground today, things will always be rather dreamy and otherworldly between you. It will be as though real life, with all its problems, never intrudes on your time together.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
You're in a very idealistic mood today, making it almost impossible for you to view loved ones in their true colors. If they've got any faults you won't see them because you'll have blanked them out. This rosy vision of your nearest and dearest is fine if it doesn't last long but it will cause problems if it persists and you continue to brush any problems under the carpet.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
You have a very high opinion of a certain person today, believing that they can do no wrong. But how realistic are you being? It looks as though you're viewing the world through rose-colored glasses, which is fine if it's only a temporary state but quite another matter if you're deliberately ignoring problems and pretending that they don't exist.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You're in an idealistic mood today and you only want to see the best in other people. This is very typical Libran behavior, because you aren't good at facing up to harsh reality at the best of times. Today, you're ready to believe that someone is a candidate for sainthood or that they're the best thing that's ever happened to you, regardless of whether it's true or not.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
You're in a very romantic and sentimental state today. You're also feeling quite sensitive and vulnerable, so you won't want to be around anyone you find abrasive or aggressive. If you meet someone for the first time now you'll think they're wonderful and your relationship will always involve putting them on a pedestal. But don't be too idealistic about them. They are human, remember!
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You're wearing rose-tinted glasses today, especially when you look at some of the special people in your life. Right now you only want to see their good points and you'll deliberately turn a blind eye to any faults that might be on show. If you can escape from the real world for a day with you-know-who you'll have a marvelously romantic and emotional time together. But do your best to come back to earth tomorrow.
Lucky Number727
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
You're very keen to look on the bright side of things and to ignore anything unpleasant or worrying. That's fine, provided that you're ready to face up to life's difficulties again tomorrow. But it's not such good news if you persist in looking the other way whenever a problem presents itself, especially if it's connected with your work or health. It may be time to face a few facts, Capricorn.
Lucky Number087
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
If you're a typical Aquarian you're often quite idealistic and today is no exception. You're wandering around on cloud nine, especially if you're thinking about a very special someone, and indulging in all sorts of deliciously romantic daydreams. Reality? You've no time for it right now, because it will intrude too much on your fantasies.
Lucky Number770
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
It's a big change today after yesterday's combustible atmosphere and you're feeling more relaxed and understanding. You're even prepared to forgive someone for what you thought yesterday was a heinous crime, and ready to give them a second chance. However, let's hope that this person deserves your goodwill and is grateful to receive it.
