Horoscopes for Friday, May 14, 2021

Aries You exchange sharp words with a loved one today, especially if money is the cause of the friction between you. Maybe they want you to fork out some cash on their behalf but you object to the very idea, or they disapprove of something you've bought. Try not to let the discussion turn into an exercise in nit-picking or a competition to see who can be the most sarcastic. Lucky Number 288 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Try not to be defensive and argumentative, even if you feel that certain people are trying to get at you. Most of the problem may exist in your mind rather than in what's actually taking place, and it will be very easy to allow yourself to get worked up about nothing very much at all. This will be especially likely if someone reopens one of your old wounds. Keep calm! Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini You're eager to come out of your shell today and do something sociable. You aren't keen on straying too far from home, nor on talking to strangers, so could have fun if you're taking part in a local activity with some of your neighbors. You'll also enjoy being around some of your close relatives or people that you see almost day in, day out. Lucky Number 325 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You're in the mood to spend money today, especially if you're feeling slightly lonely or rather nostalgic. Splashing out is a way for you to cheer yourself up, which is fine if you aren't going to end up broke at the end of it all. Try to limit yourself if you're already feeling short of money, otherwise you could easily be tempted to splurge on things you can't afford. Lucky Number 922 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Trivial details have a habit of assuming mega proportions today, making it difficult to keep anything in perspective for long. You could be sidetracked by all sorts of silly things that don't really matter. Try to keep papers and other official documents tidy because you'll waste hours tracking down anything that's gone AWOL. You may also have to cope with a tetchy boss or relative, so be warned. Lucky Number 693 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo It's very difficult to keep control of your feelings today. That's because they're all mixed up with your thoughts, so you aren't being nearly as rational or cool-headed as you imagine. Try not to make any important decisions today because you may regret them when you've had time to calm down and think things through. Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra All you really want to do is spend time with friends and other kindred spirits, preferably doing as little as possible. Meeting some friends for lunch before doing some gentle shopping is your idea of a perfect day, and you might even be inspired to visit an art gallery or museum so you can soak up some culture. But hard work? Forget it! Lucky Number 427 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Someone's got a sharp tongue and a short temper today, making for difficulties between you. They seem very wound up about something, but is it fair to take it all out on you? A bee is buzzing in their bonnet which makes it almost impossible to talk about anything else. Ask what's going on and what's really bugging them. Lucky Number 292 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius You're in an expansive and friendly mood today, making you good company for whoever has the luck to spend time with you. Take people as you find them, rather than expecting them to conform to your own set of rules. Who cares about the color of someone's skin, their religious beliefs, political ideologies or which country they come from? What concerns you is what they're like as a person. Lucky Number 119 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You're keen to enjoy yourself today, whether you're at work or at home. Make sure that everyone else has a good time as well; do your best to give them little treats or keep them amused. If you are at work, it's a good opportunity to talk to colleagues about things that might be bothering them and also for discussing how to make everything run more smoothly. Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Enjoy being sociable today, whether you're having a chatty day with loved ones or you're going to a big gathering. Don't worry if you're often rather shy, because you'll feel much more self-assured today and will have no problem in talking to complete strangers if necessary. If you're single, you could meet someone who you find very attractive. Lucky Number 950 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces