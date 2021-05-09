Horoscopes for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Aries A certain person seems to have lost all patience and tact today. Someone seems only too eager to have an argument with you, and probably about the most trivial topic imaginable. However, before you lay all the blame, you too may be in a rather crotchety mood, and only too happy to get involved in a shouting match. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Give yourself a treat and indulge in some pampering! It's exactly what you need right now, whether you're spending a small fortune or almost nothing at all. Your charm quotient is pretty high, too, so it's a super day for winning people over through the sheer strength and warmth of your personality. Don't underestimate yourself! Lucky Number 673 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini It feels as though you're running round in ever decreasing circles, especially if someone is chivvying you along or nagging you about being too slow. Alternatively, you'll be the one who's cracking the whip, in which case you need to do so in moderation otherwise your impatience will lead to a very tricky atmosphere. Lucky Number 579 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Someone is very impatient and hasty, and may object loudly if they think anyone is being slow or dragging their heels. This will soon cause a lot of tension because you'll feel edgy and as though this person is breathing down your neck. If there's a delay or hitch in a travel plan, get things moving again as fast as possible, even though others may not want to proceed at your speed. Lucky Number 272 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo There's emphasis on the older people in your life at the moment and today you need to pay attention to someone who comes into this category. Maybe a parent or elderly relative needs plenty of tender loving care, or an older friend could do with some support. Give them your help gladly, even if it's slightly inconvenient, and you'll realize it's a pleasure to do so. Lucky Number 500 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Someone's ready to come out fighting today, so be careful what you say. They're feeling aggressive and domineering, and you might accidentally provoke them into losing their temper. Or are you secretly goading them into getting angry with you? There could be a disparity in your status, with one of you being older or more influential than the other one, making it difficult to have an even-sided argument. Lucky Number 945 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You're in the mood to pamper yourself, and that means spending money on a few little treats. Nothing wrong with that, provided that you know when to stop and you don't raid any communal kitties or joint accounts in the process. At some point today you'll feel the urge to reveal your sensual, hedonistic side and will feel short-changed if this doesn't happen. Lucky Number 334 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio It's a super day because it's so easy to get on well with other people. You have something nice to say to everyone, even if they aren't your favourite people. This polite approach encourages them to behave with equal consideration and courtesy towards you. If you've been waiting for the right time to apologize to someone, take a deep breath and do it today. Lucky Number 864 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Someone is in a combative mood today. It's hard to talk to them for long without them getting angry or feeling got at. Ask this person what the problem is, although they may become so tricky and argumentative that quite frankly you'd prefer to let them stew in their own juice for the time being. Come to think of it, maybe that isn't such a bad idea. Lucky Number 386 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Do something enjoyable and relaxing today, even if you can only devote a short time to it due to pressing concerns. It's important that you give yourself a treat at some point, or you'll feel as though you're missing out. Today also presents a wonderful opportunity for making a fuss of someone you really care about, whether it's a special day for them or you simply want to celebrate having them in your life. Lucky Number 687 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius You're starting to feel more like your normal self, which is a relief. If you didn't see someone yesterday because you couldn't summon up the energy, or you were about as much fun as a wet towel, this is a good chance to make amends. Get together with some of your nearest and dearest today, even if you only meet briefly for a cuppa. It will do you good to see them. Lucky Number 768 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra