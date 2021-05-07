Horoscopes for Friday, May 7, 2021

Aries A loved one means well, but you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise. They're being critical and harsh, and you may suspect they aren't very impressed with your brainpower. Let this all wash over you, because it's likely that you're reading too much into the situation and are feeling rather defensive. Relax and calm down. Lucky Number 818 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus You could hear some rather dispiriting news today which makes you feel fed up or worried. If this happens, the key is not to over-react by instantly assuming the worst. You need to assess all the facts before rushing to fearful conclusions, so remind yourself to be practical and objective. It may help to discuss what's wrong, but avoid talking to anyone who tends to panic. Chin up! Lucky Number 746 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Some disturbing news will cast a blight over the day if you let it. You might get a nasty letter from your bank or credit card company, which will set off all sorts of worries. There could also be a change of plan to a social occasion, which you aren't very happy about. Do your best to keep such problems in proportion otherwise they'll nag away at you for hours. Lucky Number 900 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Look after yourself today, because gloomy or critical thoughts will never be far away. You might castigate yourself over something that you did or didn't do, to the point where it's all you can think about. Or you may have to listen to someone who's very anxious to point out all your faults or pick holes in whatever you're saying. It's a difficult day but do your best to rise above it. Lucky Number 748 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo It's easy to take other people's criticisms and harsh comments to heart today, leaving you feeling harried and upset. Someone is in a very critical mood, and once they get started on a list of your faults you'll wonder what you've done to deserve such an ear-bashing. Listen to the bits that are relevant and constructive, but try to screen out anything unnecessarily negative or unfair. Lucky Number 541 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo If you ask someone's advice today, make sure you can take it, otherwise you could be left with your ears ringing from a long list of all your faults. Mind you, you'll be equally critical about yourself, even if you don't put your thoughts into words. Try not to get caught up in a negative trap of thinking black thoughts about yourself and then doing things that reinforce your poor view of yourself. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra You need to cultivate a thick skin or someone's harsh criticisms and scathing comments will cut you to the quick. Are you reading too much into what they're saying, making you rather paranoid and touchy? It's difficult to know, but you can help the situation by refusing to brood on things that go wrong and also by keeping faith in yourself and your abilities. Don't send yourself any negative messages! Lucky Number 711 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Once again you're in a sombre and strained mood. Feeling doubtful about your abilities to do things properly robs you of self-confidence. Don't put yourself down when talking to other people. Don't give them any ammunition! Unfortunately they could still be critical of you, making you feel you can't do anything right. Lucky Number 204 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius There's a frost in the air today and it's got nothing to do with the weather. Instead, it seems there's a difference of opinion between you and a loved one, which is putting you out of sorts and making you feel worried. Criticism is creating an uncomfortable atmosphere. If you're fretting about the welfare of a loved one, don't let your imagination get the better of you. Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Once again you have to cope with a low-key atmosphere and someone who seems to take delight in dowsing everything in cold water. Negative and carping comments really start to get you down after a while. Maybe you should give them as wide a berth as possible. If they tell you a few home truths these won't make for comfortable listening because they could be a lot more accurate than you like to think. Ouch! Lucky Number 091 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius If you've achieved little during the past few days your conscience will start to catch up with you today. Don't give yourself a hard time because that will simply make you feel worse, rather than spurring you on to better things. Avoid anyone who's negative or critical because they'll be even more difficult than usual and you'll soon feel overwhelmed by them. Lucky Number 362 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer