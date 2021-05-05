Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Aries Someone is being rather expansive and gregarious, and may sweep you off your feet with the strength of their personality. This will be enjoyable and good fun, but after a while you may start to wonder if they're entirely genuine. Aren't they being a bit over the top? Take note, because you may also have a tendency to be rather gushy right now. Don't worry, it won't last! Lucky Number 283 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Do your best to keep tabs on facts and figures today, otherwise they could easily slip through your fingers due to a temporary lack of interest on your part. It won't help that your mind is on more exciting things, such as a social event you're really looking forward to, because it means these mundane matters come way down your list of current priorities. Lucky Number 291 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You're very fond of a certain someone but you must admit that they seem to be rather full of themselves right now. Maybe they're blowing their own trumpet and telling you how wonderful they are, or they're fishing for lots of compliments from you. The best option is to keep your sense of humor and, possibly, to gently tease them about what they're doing. Lucky Number 447 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer A certain person is getting awfully big for their boots, as you're about to discover. They might brag about their latest achievements or show off about their prosperity, or do something else that makes you long to tell them to grow up. Try not to get drawn into the sort of conversation in which you compete with each other to see who's the smartest or swankiest. Lucky Number 680 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Someone gets carried away today and loses track of the facts. That means they might start to exaggerate a little, purely to make their story sound better, so don't believe everything you hear. You're in the mood for some variety and will quickly start to feel bored, if you're stuck in one place doing the same thing, for too long. So try to have plenty of changes of scene if you want to stay alert and awake. Lucky Number 943 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Money burns a big hole in your pocket today, making it almost impossible for you to resist temptation. The only way to avoid parting with your cash is to stay at home, and even then you'll have to keep away from the internet in case you buy something online. There's no problem, of course, if you're feeling flush at the moment because you'll have a fantastic spending spree, even if later on you do wonder what possessed you to buy so much stuff. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra A certain someone is rather full of themselves today. It's nothing to worry about and you may even find this person's behavior rather endearing, because they can't help being enthusiastic, generous and big-hearted. If you're taking part in a negotiation or discussion, try to abide by your own opinions and don't keep changing your mind in order to please the people around you. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Try to take things gently Scorpio, although that may be easier said than done. You're in an exuberant mood, urging you to rush at things rather than taking your time over them. You won't be averse to cutting corners if necessary, although that isn't a good idea and might get you into trouble with someone who's a stickler for doing things by the book. Lucky Number 662 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius You're in an expansive and gregarious mood and enjoyment is your number one priority. So how are you going to spend the day? Ideally, you should get together with friends because they'll keep you cheerful and happy. If you're planning on going out for a meal or a drink, keep an eye on the cost or it could mount up without you realizing. Lucky Number 844 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Surround yourself with loved ones and other familiar faces because that's exactly what you're in the mood for. You may have to get some work out of the way, but resist the temptation to hurry through it so you can enjoy yourself more quickly. After that, you can relax and spend the rest of the day in the way you want. Lucky Number 869 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Take care not to speak out of turn or say too much today, because your tongue could easily run away with you. If you feel very enthusiastic about something or you're quite relaxed in someone's company, you could accidentally blurt out things that would have been better left unsaid. Beware of exaggerating things in order to sound impressive, or to improve the story you're telling. Stick to the truth, even if it isn't so exciting! Lucky Number 171 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn