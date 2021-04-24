Horoscopes for Saturday, April 24, 2021

Aries Friends are great fun today and you'll be happiest when you're with people who are on the same wavelength as you. You can make some new friends now, purely by being open and receptive to everyone you meet. So look beyond their outward appearance, their accent or the colour of their skin, and discover who they are underneath. Lucky Number 689 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus If you've had a really lazy week, you'll manage to get yourself back into gear today. Set yourself a few modest goals and get them out of the way first, then look for a bigger target and see if you can achieve that as well. You'll be at your most efficient if you can work at your own pace and, preferably, by yourself. Lucky Number 754 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You're going through a very sociable and gregarious phase right now, and this is another day when you're keen to make the most of it. It's a super day for getting together with people who have interesting things to say, and you'll be hanging on their every word. You're in the mood for some intellectual conversation that makes you think. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer You've been having a whale of a time for the past few days but now it's time to start coming down to earth again. You haven't exactly landed with a bump but you do need to pay attention to some practical matters, such as a bit of red tape and your financial arrangements. Don't overlook any bills that should be paid in the next few days because it will be better to pay them now while you remember than to put them off and only remember when it's too late. Lucky Number 104 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo You're still very conscious of feeling lucky and you want to take advantage of this fortunate phase while it lasts. Maybe you should enter a competition or quiz, or try something else that could pay off really well for you. You're in a gregarious mood, so you won't enjoy spending too much time by yourself. Instead, why not get out and mix with lots of interesting people? Lucky Number 561 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo You're in a hardworking mood today, making it a great start for a project. You need to get things done and won't mind how long they take you, as long as you reach your goal. You'll also get on well with customers and colleagues, because you're ready to give them plenty of your valuable time and to listen to what they're telling you. Lucky Number 426 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You have a happy knack of getting on well with everyone you meet today. This means you'll have a good time with close friends and loved ones, whether you're doing something special with them or simply enjoying one another's company. If you don't have any social events planned for the rest of the week, get out your diary and start arranging some. You need something to look forward to. Lucky Number 648 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio If you neglected your duties yesterday, you'll get a chance to catch up with them today. What's more, you'll take pride in your work and will enjoy feeling that you've got everything sorted out and you're in control again. It's a good day for tackling domestic chores or for tidying things up at work. If you work from home, you'll enjoy making your work space more efficient and comfortable. Lucky Number 549 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Get set for three days of enjoyment and happiness, starting today. It helps to make up for the bad-tempered start to the month. Today you'll find it easy to get on well with whoever happens to be around, whether you can't get enough of their company or you secretly can't stand them. You're a social asset at the moment. Lucky Number 491 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Fancy spending some money on your home or family? Then this is a brilliant day for getting out your purse or wallet, provided that you know where to draw the line. You don't have to spend a fortune to make your home more cosy or comfortable, and even a bunch of flowers will help if you're currently struggling to make ends meet. If you love food, you'll enjoy visiting a market or decent supermarket in search of some good ingredients. Lucky Number 742 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius You need plenty of mental stimulation at the moment and this is another day in which you'll benefit from lots of changes of scene. Variety is the spice of life for you right now, so try to vary your schedule as much as possible and avoid getting stuck in one place for too long. It's also a good day for chatting to neighbors, close relatives and other people you see on an almost daily basis. Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer