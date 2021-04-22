Horoscopes for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Aries A certain someone is being more than generous. They're doing everything right and you're really grateful to them. In fact, all your relationships go well now, especially if they involve any form of teamwork, because you'll do your best to co-operate and be helpful. However, don't make any promises that you can't keep, even if they seem like a good idea at the time. Lucky Number 833 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Beware the lure of the biscuit tin or the wine bottle! Yes, it's one of those days when your willpower is non-existent and you'd be tempted to sell your grandmother for the price of a cappuccino and a Danish pastry. If you're supposed to be counting the calories it may be better to give yourself a mini treat than to hold out and then finally cave in with an orgy of gorging. Lucky Number 794 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Logic seems to have deserted you today, leaving you in the grip of imaginative fancies and wild leaps of the imagination. All you can do is wait for them to return to normal, and also to avoid making the situation any worse by saying things that are calculated to wind them up or make them worried. It may also help to make yourself scarce for a short while. Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Home comforts are right up your street today, Cancer. You long to relax in familiar surroundings, preferably with plenty of food and loved ones on hand. If you live alone, how about inviting someone over to your place for a meal? You'll enjoy cooking the food and putting your guest at their ease. If you're supposed to be on a diet at the moment, watch your willpower because it isn't as strong as usual. Lucky Number 377 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Someone's in a very expansive and gregarious mood today, making for fantastic company. This person might be a neighbor, close relative or someone else you see on a regular basis. It's a good day for getting involved in a local activity, but make sure you don't get carried away and volunteer your services for more things than you have time for. It will be embarrassing to have to pull out at a later date. Lucky Number 137 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You have such a strong eye for detail today that you don't know when to stop, and could easily get bogged down in minor considerations and tiny problems that assume massive proportions. This is particularly likely when you're handling financial matters, unless you can have plenty of breaks in which to clear your head and have a breather. Lucky Number 429 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra This is a fantastic day for talking about your emotions, provided that you can put the way you're feeling into words. If you can't, it might help to express yourself creatively or artistically instead. However, you aren't thinking very rationally at the moment, as certain people may want to point out when your conversation reveals the turbulent state of your emotions. Lucky Number 276 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Take it easy or you'll get bogged down in silly details today. You have too much on your plate, making it difficult for you to decide what you should do first. It doesn't help that your emotions are threatening to overwhelm you, so you feel on the verge of tears or tantrums at any moment. What's really wrong? If necessary, spend some time alone trying to work it all out. Lucky Number 418 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius It's another day when your feelings threaten to take over, making you very subjective and only able to see things from your own point of view. This will lead to difficulties with loved ones who, not surprisingly, can't understand your tunnel vision. It won't help to be sharp-tongued or quarrelsome, because they'll feel they can't talk to you without getting their heads bitten off. Calm down! Lucky Number 631 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You feel as though you're drowning in red tape and officialdom today. Take things gently if you've got to fill in a complicated form or deal with someone in authority because you could quickly get into a bit of a flap and then tie yourself in knots. Try to keep track of important details but don't let them assume too much importance. It's a bit of a balancing act but you'll manage. Lucky Number 707 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius A little adventure wouldn't go amiss today, even if it's very modest. You're in the mood to break out from your usual routine and do something different, especially if it takes you to a new location or involves lots of excitement. If you're going on a long journey today you'll enjoy the entire trip, including travelling there and back. Lucky Number 341 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius