Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Thursday, March 25, 2021
Aries
Your thoughts center around yourself from today, putting you in a very self-absorbed state of mind over the next few weeks. This is entirely as it should be right now, because you've got a lot to think about, but you must try to avoid becoming so wrapped up in your own affairs that you've got no time or interest for anyone else. Such an attitude won't win you any friends.
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
You're in a confidential frame of mind during the rest of the month, making you a magnet for other people's secrets. So don't be surprised if someone wants to cry on your shoulder and then swears you to secrecy about what they said. If you want to confide in a friend, choose one that you can trust not to repeat everything to the very next person they see.
Lucky Number560
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Have a think about your hopes and dreams for the future during the rest of the month. Is there something you've always wanted to do but have always thought was out of your reach? Well, maybe you could start working towards it, because you certainly won't achieve it if you don't do anything about it. It might help if you write down a list of what you want to do.
Lucky Number208
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Start thinking about your career and long-term plans from today. How can you achieve some of your ambitions, or do you need to scrap them and start again with something more exciting? Try to get things underway by the 20th. If you've been toying with the idea of changing jobs and doing something totally different, this is a great opportunity to look into retraining schemes.
Lucky Number327
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Give your brain some exercise during the coming four weeks, especially if that means getting involved in intellectual or educational topics. If you've always wanted to learn more about a particular subject this is a great opportunity to start, whether you do it under your own steam or in a classroom. How about signing up for a distance-learning course or an evening class? It could broaden your social life as well as your brain.
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The next few weeks are the ideal time to think seriously about the finances you share with others, such as your partner or family. Is everything running smoothly or do you need to alter the existing arrangements in some way? This is a great time to carry out some research on money matters, such as looking into the best mortgage offers or finding a better place to put your savings.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
If you're a typical Libran, you understand the need to communicate properly with the people around you, because if you can't talk things through, your relationship doesn't stand much chance of success. Go out of your way to talk to the people in your life during the next four weeks, but make sure you do your fair share of listening too.
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Your brain is going to be kept very busy during the next four weeks, so be prepared to do a lot of thinking. You'll enjoy tackling fiddly problems, whether they're connected with your job or your spare time, and you might also take your work home with you sometimes. The trick is not to get so immersed in all this that you end up feeling mentally exhausted and unable to think straight.
Lucky Number492
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Think about how to enjoy yourself during the next four weeks. If fun has had to take a low position in your list of priorities lately, it's about time you reversed that trend and started to think how you can do so. It will help to spend time with some of your favourite people, and also to get involved in playful activities. Children will help to take you out of yourself, too.
Lucky Number947
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
From today, your thoughts turn to family matters and the past, and they will stay on these themes for the next four weeks. It's a great opportunity to get in touch with members of the family you haven't seen in a while, and you could even be inspired to arrange a big get-together. If you're interested in history you might want to look into your family tree, or perhaps it's time you sorted out that pile of old photos and got them into some sort of order.
Lucky Number635
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Life will be very busy during the next few weeks, so prepare for a hectic time. You'll be heavily involved in neighborhood issues and local activities, and may also spend more time than usual with close members of the family. This will also be an excellent chance to boost your communications, whether that means updating your phone, doing lots of visiting or taking the trouble to talk to a certain person.
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
During the next four weeks you'll need to do some serious thinking about your finances, Pisces. Maybe you need to think about how to drum up some more money to boost your income, or you're looking for ways to make your existing money go further. Don't be afraid to talk to an expert if necessary, or to conduct your own research by reading leaflets or looking at websites.
