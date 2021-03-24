Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Aries After yesterday's mayhem you're anxious to get things back on an even keel, and the good news is that you should be able to manage this quite easily. Simply take things one at a time, and follow them through to completion before switching to the next task. It will pay dividends now to be methodical, even if that isn't the way you usually like to do things. Lucky Number 528 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus You're in a practical and organized frame of mind, so make the most of it. You might want to start by rearranging any social events that failed to happen yesterday. A loved one may need your help, even though they could be reluctant to ask for it, so keep an eye on what's going on around you and then volunteer your services if you think they're necessary. Lucky Number 879 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini What a difference a day makes! You're in a much more sober and restrained mood today, and you're looking for people who are behaving in the same way. It's an excellent day for going shopping because you're in a thrifty mood and won't squander your cash. Instead, you'll look for bargains and for items that represent good value for money. Lucky Number 115 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer If you want to make the most of today you should work out your strategy ahead of time. You're reluctant to waste time by doing things twice or retracing your steps, so you should devise an efficient plan of campaign. It's also a good day for writing an important letter or filling in forms, because you'll find it easy to concentrate on what you're doing. Lucky Number 565 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo If you went overboard yesterday you'll want to make up for it today by being much more prudent and economical. You might even decide to return some purchases to the shops where you bought them so you can get your money back. Even if you didn't blot your financial copybook yesterday this is a good day for going through your accounts or balancing your check book. Lucky Number 227 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Friends are very helpful today and one will give you some good advice. You'll enjoy being with your mates even if you don't want one of them to help you solve your problems, but there will be quite a serious atmosphere between you. You're more likely to want to talk about something important than to have a frivolous chat about anything and everything. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You're in a serious mood and aren't interested in fripperies or trivialities today. Instead, you need to work at your own pace on things that you consider to be important. It's a very good day for making plans about your career or a long-term ambition. You might also have a thought-provoking and constructive conversation with someone you respect and admire, especially if it's conducted behind closed doors. Lucky Number 980 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You'll enjoy working on something that stretches your brain today, especially if it has intellectual overtones. What's important is to do some deep thinking because you'll find it very satisfying. If you've been wondering about taking an evening course or correspondence course, you might be inspired to fill in the appropriate forms and send them off. Lucky Number 661 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius If yesterday was difficult, do your best to make amends today. You can start by apologizing, if you think that's necessary, or by setting the record straight in some way. Common sense and logic rule the roost today, so you'll instinctively know what to do or say. It's also an excellent day for sorting out a bureaucratic or financial matter, especially if you need to get on the phone or write a letter. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Someone has some very constructive and sensible advice for you today, so listen carefully. They aren't in a finger-wagging mood, so there's no need to worry that you're going to be ticked off. It's also a great day for learning something new about the world, whether you do it informally or in a class full of fellow students. You'll enjoy giving your brain some exercise. Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Bring out your practical streak today, whether you're at home or at work. It's exactly the right time to get to grips with tasks and jobs that have been hanging around, partly so you can do them properly and partly so you can salve your conscience and stop feeling guilty about them. You might also give a colleague some good advice, or hear some useful information about a financial matter. Lucky Number 897 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini