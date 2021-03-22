Horoscopes for Monday, March 22, 2021

Aries Take a look at yourself in the mirror over the next few days. Do you like what you see or are you bored with your current image? Maybe it's about time you had a new look for a new year If the thought of a makeover really appeals, it's time to hit the shops! Take along someone whose opinion you trust, who can help you to choose clothes that will really flatter you. You won't regret it! Lucky Number 324 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus The Stars bring out the romantic in you during the next three weeks. Arrange a special date for you and your love, such as a big evening out or a weekend away. Don't be shy about declaring your feelings for them, even if you've been together for longer than either of you care to remember. This is a time for letting down your emotional barriers and bringing out your softer side. And if you're currently solo, you might soon be swept off your feet. Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Give yourself a treat and try to devote as much time as possible to your social life during the next few weeks. It will do you good to be with like-minded people, and you'll get great emotional satisfaction from knowing that you're on the same wavelength. If you seem to have lost touch with lots of your friends, either make contact again or set about creating a new social circle. Lucky Number 519 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You have friends in high places from today, so don't be surprised if someone pulls a few strings for you during the coming month. You shouldn't suck up to this person and make them suspect your motives, but you should certainly show that you appreciate what they're doing for you. If you fall in love with someone between now and mid April there could be a noticeable age gap between you. Lucky Number 294 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo During the next few weeks you'll really enjoy getting involved in something unusual and thought provoking. This could be a topic or interest that completely captivates you, so you want to devote increasing amounts of time to it. Alternatively, you might become involved with someone who comes from another country or different walk of life and who has a big impact on you. Life certainly won't be dreary over the coming weeks! Lucky Number 378 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Cultivate your close relationships during the next four weeks and revel in the increased intimacy between you. This doesn't have to be physical intimacy, although it might be. It could just as easily be an emotional intimacy in which you're able to tell one another your secrets and gain a greater understanding of each other. It will also be a good time to pool your resources with someone and invest your shared money in items that will grow in value over the years. Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra You'll go to great lengths to keep other people happy during the next few weeks. There's nothing new in this, especially if you're the sort of Libran who needs everyone else to like you, but the question is how you'll do it. By all means be harmonious and easy-going, and prepared to meet people halfway. But don't be so determined to please someone that you let them walk all over you, or you act against your own best interests for the sake of keeping the peace. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio The next few weeks are the perfect opportunity to lavish time, energy and money on yourself, especially if you want to improve your health or general well-being in some way. Maybe you should treat yourself to a series of aromatherapy massages or a pedicure, or anything else that makes you feel relaxed and pampered. But be careful if you're supposed to be on a diet because you'll be much more interested in eating every tempting morsel you can get your hands on. Lucky Number 815 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Watch out for Cupid during the next few weeks because he won't be far away! He might even get you fair and square with his arrow, so you fall in love with someone. This will also be a phase in which you want to enjoy yourself as much as possible, making you choose pleasure over work every time. That's fine, provided that you don't duck out of important commitments because you can't be bothered with them. Lucky Number 186 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Your need to be surrounded by familiar faces increases from today and will continue for the next four weeks. It will do you good to be with people you know so well, as it will give you a sense of continuity and the knowledge that you are loved. You could also be inspired to make some improvements to your home, whether that means buying the odd bunch of flowers every now and then or splashing out on a brand new kitchen. Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Even if you usually put both feet in it you'll be blessed with plenty of tact during the next four weeks. This is great if you've been waiting for the right moment to say something rather difficult. The coming month will also be a miraculous time for your social life, as you'll be in great demand and will enjoy mixing with lots of different people. Yet you'll probably get the most enjoyment from being with people who live close to home, such as in the same street as you. Lucky Number 451 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces