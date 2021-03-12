Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Friday, March 12, 2021
Aries
Are you worried about something? You certainly aren't feeling as chirpy and upbeat as usual, so it's a good idea to get to the bottom of what's wrong. The welfare of a family member could be a source of anxiety now, or you might be consumed with guilt because you haven't seen various relatives recently and you know they're upset about it. Do what you can to solve the problem.
Lucky Number817
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Get in touch with someone who could use a hand. Maybe they aren't very well but are too proud to ask for help, so they'll be grateful to you for volunteering. You might also ring someone if you can't see them in person, just to make sure they're okay. While you're in this charitable mood, you might want to slip some coins into someone's collecting tin or even to make a bigger donation.
Lucky Number443
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
A friend could lead you into extravagant ways today. It will all seem like a very good idea at the time, of course, and you won't need to be asked twice. But later on, when you count up how much money you spent, you could be in for a nasty shock. If you meet someone new now you'll really hit it off with them and there will be plenty of laughs between you.
Lucky Number453
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Frustrations abound today and you'll struggle to keep your temper under control. Maybe you shouldn't and you should actually let rip, especially if you've been seething about something for days now? If you do blow your top, make sure your ire is directed at the right person and you aren't simply getting annoyed with everyone who has the misfortune to come into contact with you.
Lucky Number209
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
There's some telepathic communication between you and a certain someone today. Perhaps you know what they're going to say before they even open their mouth, or you start to think about them just before they ring you up. This ability will come in useful if you're discussing a sensitive topic and you need to choose your words carefully. Trust your instincts to tell you what to say and what to keep to yourself.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
The more you love someone, the more likely they are to get right up your nose today. Be especially careful when handling money matters, because these will be like a red rag to a bull, particularly if you disagree over what to spend your money on. Try not to boss anyone about, and don't let them do the same to you. You should also avoid making someone feel jealous by behaving provocatively or insensitively.
Lucky Number824
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Harsh words are spoken today, because someone is being very critical and nit-picking. You may be ticked off by an older member of the family who feels justified in giving you a piece of their mind because you don't do things in the same way that they did when they were your age. Alternatively, you may have to cope with a partner who is behaving more like a parent and giving you a right ear-bashing. However, whoever is criticizing you may have a point, so listen to what they're saying.
Lucky Number488
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The busier you are today the shorter your temper will be, so watch out if you've got one eye permanently on the clock. If you're desperately trying to meet a deadline you must make sure you channel your nervous energy into whatever you're doing, rather than fritter it away by getting into a panic or having a slanging match with anyone foolish enough to get in your way.
Lucky Number368
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Do something that makes you think. You need some mental stimulation, so consider visiting a museum or art gallery, buying a thought-provoking book or watching an interesting television program. You certainly don't want to gloss over facts or only deal in trivia today. A change of scene will help you to think straight and get a different perspective on life.
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Yikes! Someone is on the warpath today and whatever you do or say seems to make them go off bang. Even offering a cup of tea will turn into a highly-charged discussion, so be careful about the tone of voice you use. Maybe you're winding them up without realizing it or secretly looking for an argument but hoping to blame it on the other person? Be honest with yourself about your motives.
Lucky Number838
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
You're in a very understanding mood today, making you appreciate other people's problems and be prepared to overlook their funny little foibles. This is ideal if you're trying to rebuild a relationship after some recent ructions, because you'll be prepared to put the past behind you. But be careful if you're expected to make decisions today because your mind will keep wandering and you'll struggle to focus on what's important.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Once again, money is the focus of your day. This time, you're feeling really tempted to splash out lots of cash but maybe your conscience is pricking you or your other half is telling you not to be so reckless. At some point, have a think about the things you really value in life, whether they're material, emotional, spiritual or mental.
