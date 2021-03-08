Horoscopes for Monday, March 8, 2021

Aries A friend has some good ideas and they're very anxious to get you on board. Maybe they're suggesting a social outing and they want you to come along, or they're trying to persuade you to go on holiday with them. If you've got some spare time you could be interested in joining a course or group that will give you a new perspective on life. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Someone needs your understanding and forgiveness. There may be very good reasons why you're justified in being angry with them, but how long are you going to hold on to your anger? So do your best to let bygones be bygones and to chalk the whole thing up to experience. After all, you hope people would do the same for you, don't you? Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini You're in an analytical frame of mind and will enjoy having a highly detailed conversation with someone. You want to go into all the ins and outs of a situation so you can find out exactly what's going on. At some point you may also start wondering about the precise nature of your relationship with a certain person, and why you were brought together. Interesting stuff! Lucky Number 896 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You're fascinated by the inner workings of relationships today and want to find out more about them. It's a great opportunity to examine your own relationships and to think about the way they work, although you'll be more interested in the spiritual aspects than in anything very practical. You might also have a strange experience that you can't explain away easily. Lucky Number 697 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You're very sensitive to the moods of the people around you today, so be careful about the company you keep. If you're with someone who's very angry or irritable, you'll quickly absorb their mood. You might even find that they calm down and you get wound up, which won't be much fun. Ideally, you should spend time with people who are on your wavelength and who make you feel good about yourself. Lucky Number 674 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Give yourself a break! Yesterday was difficult and now you need to take things easy for a while. Ideally, you should spend plenty of time doing nothing, or arrange to have a relaxing massage. It will be difficult to get yourself moving if you've got a heavy schedule because you can't raise the necessary energy. You should also be wary about eating foods that don't always agree with you because they might have an adverse effect today. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You need to retreat from harsh reality and take refuge in fantasy, romance and other delightful things today. This means you will struggle to cope with any unpleasant events that might happen to you, and will try to hide your head in the sand rather than do something constructive about them. Adopt that attitude today, if necessary, but make sure you face facts in the next day or two. Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Your idea of heaven is to lie back and do as little as possible today. Whether you can pull it off is another matter. If you can swing it, you'll enjoy spending time at home, lazing around and doing things as the fancy takes you. If you can summon up the energy you might go swimming or take a walk by a stretch of water, but that will be about as much exercise as you can take for one day. Lucky Number 468 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius This is a super day for fixing any small problems or difficulties. You might finally clear out the fridge after days of wondering whether its contents could be used for germ warfare, or sew on that button that fell off weeks ago. You don't have to do anything very major to feel pleased with yourself now. Why not do some troubleshooting too, by having a heart-to- heart conversation with someone special. Lucky Number 861 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Be careful when handling your finances today because there's plenty of scope for getting things wrong or being fleeced. If you go shopping you might not notice that the cashier has rung up the wrong amount on their till, or you could get confused about how much something costs and then feel too embarrassed to say you don't want it after all. Be especially wary of any offers or deals that seem too good to be true because that's probably exactly what they are. There will be a catch, even if you can't spot it. Lucky Number 561 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius You usually have your head screwed on the right way but it's a different story today. You're feeling confused, you're saying one thing and doing another, and basically you don't know whether you're coming or going. This means it certainly isn't the right day for taking part in an important discussion or negotiation, nor for agreeing to anything that's legal and binding. Wait until your brain is back in gear before committing yourself in any way. Lucky Number 192 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini