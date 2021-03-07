Horoscopes for Sunday, March 7, 2021

Aries Prepare yourself for what could be a frustrating day when things don't go the way you want. It may be very difficult to motivate yourself into achieving what you intended to do, perhaps because you simply don't have the energy or because forces are apparently conspiring against you. Do what you can and don't expect yourself to behave like Superman or Superwoman. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus It's one of those frustrating days when you can't make the progress you've been hoping for. Maybe someone deters you from doing what you want, or circumstances simply conspire against you. You can waste a lot of energy trying to work miracles or you can simply accept defeat for the time being and try again another day. Lucky Number 772 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Try as you might to make progress in a financial or emotional matter, you'll feel as though you're hitting your head against a brick wall. Maybe someone involved in your scheme is refusing to play ball, or they aren't around when you try to make contact. Alternatively, you may have to face a big disappointment and accept defeat about something. It isn't an easy day. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer You need loads of patience today because you're going to need it. Someone is standing in the way of your plans and being obstructive, and you're completely stymied. Not that you will be for long, once you've worked out a strategy. Do something else that's constructive and therapeutic, otherwise you'll feel really frustrated and annoyed. Lucky Number 190 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo Try as you might, you can't make much progress today. Maybe someone is putting up lots of obstacles or you're facing a difficult situation and can't find a way round it. Whatever is wrong, it's incredibly frustrating and is testing your patience to the limit. However, there is no magic bullet and it looks as though you must like or lump it at the moment. Maybe you need to rethink your strategy in some way? Lucky Number 180 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Does it feel as though you're bashing your head against a brick wall? It's one of those days in which you face all sorts of obstacles and stumbling blocks, and there doesn't seem to be much you can do about them. You may even suspect that someone is deliberately trying to throw a spanner in the works or be obstructive. Could this be true or are you getting slightly paranoid? Lucky Number 411 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra It's no good, it's just one of those days when it feels as though everything is conspiring against you. A machine might go on the blink at the crucial moment, or there could be a major delay over something that you consider to be very important. Even though losing your temper might be a tempting option at the time, you won't achieve much and you could even cause more trouble for yourself. Deep breaths instead? Lucky Number 898 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Everything seems to take twice as long as usual today, which is really frustrating and irritating. Maybe you have to cope with a lot of slowcoaches who are holding things up, or there's a string of delays and glitches that test your patience. Yes, it's annoying but do your best not to get worked up about things if you can't do anything to change them. You'll simply have to cope with what life throws at you. Lucky Number 764 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Ugh. Life feels like hard work. For a start, you might be rather tired and weary, making everything seem like more of an effort than usual. And you will also have to cope with problems connected with your finances. If you get some unpleasant news that gives you a sinking feeling, there's nothing you can do about it for the time being. Be patient, even if that seems almost out of the question. Lucky Number 915 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Oh dear! A relationship gets into very murky waters today, so take care. One of you seems determined to spike the other's guns, perhaps by being very obstructive or refusing to co-operate over something. If you're the one who's facing all these obstructions, you might think the other person is being bloody-minded but perhaps they have very good reasons for standing in your way, and it's about time that you looked at what these might be. Lucky Number 399 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Be patient, otherwise you'll end up climbing the walls today. It's a case of taking one step forwards and two steps back, because you're facing all sorts of difficulties and hurdles. You may know precisely what's preventing you from achieving your aims or it may be impossible to put your finger on the exact cause, but either way you'll feel very frustrated and possibly even powerless. Give it up for the time being and do something therapeutic instead. Lucky Number 158 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus