Horoscopes for Sunday, January 31, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

A recent situation may cause conflict with a parent, boss or authority figures this day and you may need to change your approach, or your attitude. Recent financial developments may require some concentrated attention. Negotiations involving joint resources should be finalised to avoid disagreements in the future.

Lucky Number

555

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Stay away from overindulgent people, as they may lead you astray! With a little research you'll be able to produce better quality work in less time. Courses in creative computer skills could be very beneficial now: the more you know, the further you will advance. Look to individuals you trust and respect for sound advice and information.

Lucky Number

658

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Try to improve on your communication skills in the workplace. Affairs of the heart are a bit wobbly at the moment and tensions at home may prevent you from speaking your mind. If you suffer from a chronic health problem, the present astral influences may aggravate this state. Watch the sugar levels in the food and drink that you consume - too much can cause mood swings which you can do without.

Lucky Number

862

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

On this day, you'll come up with some bright ideas... that's if the phone ever stops ringing! Actually it's an annoying sort of a day, especially in the morning when something unpleasant could suddenly pop up regarding shared finances, credit, or domestic activities. Don't get lost in the details. Tomorrow brings important developments.

Lucky Number

225

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

The cautious Moon spends the day in your house of finances and personal priorities. It's a good time to attend to the gritty details and put your financial house in order. There are some difficult aspects today, particularly affecting your relationships, so do not let money become an issue. Things ease off tomorrow; get the necessaries out of the way now, so you can enjoy a more creative period then.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You'll think less about fighting in order to achieve your ambitions, and more about profiting by the pleasures of life. Your friendships will give you many satisfactions. In your work, much will be demanded of you, but you'll be well supported. Profit from the present good aspects to carry out important financial transactions. You'll be clever and efficient because you'll be able to measure out risks, but beware of your expenses.

Lucky Number

634

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

You have confidence in yourself now more than ever, which leads you onto a successful path. Remember that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, and don't try to rush things. Contacts with foreigners will give you much satisfaction. Don't initiate disputes and even more importantly, legal procedures, which might preclude the chances of an amicable agreement. Lend an attentive ear to your family.

Lucky Number

523

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're vulnerable to your emotions and feelings and yesterday's romp may leave you feeling a bit flat, but you should start to feel more confident and happy as the day progresses. A stressful situation at work threatens to get on top of you, but it doesn't have to, if you don't let it. If you can, do something that takes your mind off things.

Lucky Number

080

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The risk of a headache is strong; try to lead a more regular, relaxed life. You need to do some serious soul searching this day and ask yourself some painful questions. Someone close to you who appears to be very solicitious may have their own agenda, so be on your guard. Take extra precautions if driving or using machinery this day.

Lucky Number

916

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Business tends to be slow and expensive, but there will be more expenses for household needs too. If you are in an agitated state of mind, avoid expressing negative feelings about people. Bickering may arise between couples and family members. Improve your eating habits, for better health.

Lucky Number

331

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Those who are married or in long term relationships may be tempted to flirt with an attractive newcomer in your environment. The single among you will receive many invitations to different parties, and have a hard time deciding just where you want to go. Enjoy!

Lucky Number

856

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Friends make wonderful company after hours, but you will also be socialising at work, or just pouring oil on troubled waters. This isn't a day to attempt anything too serious or too routine. Charm the boss into letting you do less. You are intrigued by ideas that are different; companions respect your questing mind. Such ideas are not always popular, but they certainly stimulate discussion.

Lucky Number

332

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
