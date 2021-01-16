Horoscopes for Saturday, January 16, 2021

Aries Even though you may experience the normal, everyday ups and downs this day, a shift in focus is indicated. This shift points toward your need for love, affection and harmony being stronger than usual. This is a great time to organise family gatherings or entertainment within your home and these activities should prove quite fruitful. Those who are looking for romance may find it through family based activities. Lucky Number 271 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus You feel that your plans are finally translating into action. Your accomplishments bring you rewards this day in terms of money, as well as further lucrative work assignments. As your accomplishments grow, so does your fame, making your loved ones very proud of you. Lucky Number 352 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You'll feel like exploring different cultures on this day, so get on the Internet and discover to your heart's content. Your intuition will lead you in the right direction if you heed it. You might be approached for a donation to charity, but be sure that the organisation is legitimate. that much about. Travel will initiate new friendships. Look to friends for sound advice. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Nothing has a chance of getting by you on this day. You feel fresh, alive and ready to take on the entire world. If there's any mystery in the works, you're eager to get to the bottom of it. Your a perfectionist and you'll be in your element on this day. Take as many clues from outside sources as possible. You never know where your next big idea will come from. Lucky Number 460 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Before you make your final decision, be sure to take all of your options into careful consideration. Even the slightest change of angle can reveal a totally different picture. As you go about your daily business, keep in mind that one person's best intentions can be a source of annoyance or damage for others. In matters of business, it's in your best interest to establish a consensus on the word 'practical' before moving on. Lucky Number 657 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo You're living proof that two wrongs can actually add up to a right. Much to the amazement of your friends and co-workers, your current state of indecision proves to be the deciding factor. As much as they may care about you, others are eager to get on with their own lives: jump on the bandwagon if you want a ride. Otherwise, be prepared to go alone for the time being. Lucky Number 418 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You can usually take more than your share of abuse, but right now even you agree that enough is enough. You're tired of all this in consideration and disrespect, and you should be. It's in your best interest to direct your complaints to the person or agency that can act with swift authority. By day's end, you'll have your satisfaction, grim as it may be. Take comfort in the fact that you persevered against all odds. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Although you might not have had a clue yesterday, the details are slowly beginning to complete the puzzle today. Now you think you have all the answers, it's time to put them together and see what they mean. Thinking out loud can be instructive for everyone. Keep in mind that you don't have to spend a lot to get your money's worth. Sometimes the best things in life are free - you just have to know where to look and how to access them. Lucky Number 425 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius If you've been plagued by a long standing health problem, it's likely to move towards a resolution on this day. This is a good period for religious and spiritual activities, meditation and prayer. Little of importance happens at work and your day passes without incident. Lucky Number 233 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Your partner will prove his or her love to you this day and it's also a good time to make important decisions. Making a good impression and putting your best foot forward takes on greater importance as a new cycle gets underway in your life on this day. You want a new interest and may look into some creative avenue with a co-worker friend. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Short distance work related trips may be financially rewarding. Your sweetheart may discuss plans for a trip for two out of town. Students who've applied for scholarships or grants may receive good news today. Money could come in unexpectedly. Lucky Number 667 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus