Horoscopes for Friday, January 8, 2021

Aries There's a strong focus on financial concerns and other matters of value to you. This may be expressed by a need to put more into earning an income, or working longer hours. You need to keep an tight hold on your purse strings to avoid money disappearing mysteriously. A decision that you have to make where your values are involved, may leave you feeling a little confused. Lucky Number 096 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Although the influences around now tend to give you endurance and stamina, you do have to watch that you're not straining your body too much, or trying to force yourself to do things that you don't want to do. Too much willpower can sometimes make you push yourself past your limits. You may be overspending to compensate, because you feel that you deserve a little reward for all your hard work. However, you'll have to pay the piper sooner or later! Lucky Number 362 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Punctuality isn't your sign' strong suit as you are easily side-tracked, but it is important if you want to be taken seriously. You might even want to show up early if you really want to impress! The stars are about to hand you an opportunity that it would be foolish to ignore. Lucky Number 915 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Buoyed with confidence, you embrace the moment even as you throw yourself into the uncertain future. You aren't sure what's going to come next - and no one else is, either - but the influence of the Moon ensures that you're ready for just about anything. What may seem like completely spontaneous decisions are actually coming from knowledge deep within you. If you have a plan in mind to get you what you want, this is the time to implement it. Business and romantic rivals can't compete with you at the moment. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo Why are you still fighting,? Everyone else went home a long time ago, but you're still here pounding your fists on the table. Although you don't want to admit it, accepting defeat may be your most practical option at this point. Sometimes it's just easier to move on than to keep up the fight. When you're forced to restructure, at least you have a chance to redefine. You'll get the opportunity to start with a clean slate, so use it to your advantage. Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo On this day, you're happy, alert and bold with your opinions. Unless you want to be restless, spend the next couple of days with people in a similar mood. As far as you're concerned, your story is an open book for anyone who is curious. Most of the fun happens in the evening hours. Have an impromptu dinner at your house after work, or invite your friends and co-workers to dine with you at your favourite restaurant. Lucky Number 716 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Take some time to think about the things that are truly important in your life. You'll probably find that your personal philosophy, with some refinement, serves you well as a business strategy. Now that you know what the best investments are, you will have a much easier time choosing between them. You're getting good at this. Take plenty of notes so that you can repeat this stellar performance again tomorrow. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Self-worship is easy and obvious, on this day. The real prize is when you turn from the mirror to see that others think just as highly of you. Take in all this love and amazement, and store some away for lean times in the future. Someone may give you an unexpected compliment later in the day, but don't let them know that it caught you off guard. After all, you still have your reputation as an egomaniac to uphold! Lucky Number 908 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You'll feel friendly with everyone you meet this day, and you might even be lucky financially. Money should be coming in, but going out rather fast as well... Astral influences will keep you on your toes, and will probably make you flirtatious, but they could also make you moody. This makes it tricky for close relationships to run on an even keel. The truth is, perhaps you don't want too much closeness at the moment. Your partner probably knows that you're often like this, by now, anyway. Lucky Number 088 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn It's time to take a stand. Use your creative talents ability to come to grips with detail will be admired and rewarded. It's a good time to travel at the moment. Romance will be enticing and lead you to new and exciting plans for the future. Expect to run into someone or something from your past. Lucky Number 105 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius The atmosphere in the office is stressful. Learn to divide time in a planned and phased manner. Beware of starting a lot of new things but not having the time to finish any of them. Mental overload will burn your busy and chaotic schedules and health problems may crop up all of a sudden. If you party with friends this evening, don't make it too late. Lucky Number 701 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio