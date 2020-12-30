Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Aries This is a really good day and you're feeling on top of the world. You've got a spring in your step, which won't go unnoticed by a certain person. It's terrific for making plans for the future, especially if you're hatching them with the person who'll be helping you to carry them out. Right now, you want to look ahead to the years to come with hope, optimism and enthusiasm. Lucky Number 225 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus It's no good - the prospect of visiting the holiday sales has become too tempting for you to resist any longer. No matter what you're doing, you'll try to squeeze in the opportunity to dash around some of your favourite shops and see what's on offer. You could snap up some bargains but you should guard against the urge to splurge on items that you don't really want or need. The price of something may have been slashed but the acid test is whether you'd still buy it if it were full price. If not, leave it in the shop! Lucky Number 471 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You shine in all social settings and you'll quickly become the center of attention. This will be highly gratifying, but even more so if you-know-who is plainly smitten by your many charms. If you're single, you stand a good chance of meeting a new love now, so put on your best clothes and make a beeline for the nearest party or gathering. Good luck! Lucky Number 850 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Discussions and meetings go really well on this day because you're finding it easy to put your thoughts into words. You'll also show that you respect other people's viewpoints even if they don't coincide with your own. It's a good day for making domestic plans, and some of these will be quite ambitious without being unrealistic or far-fetched. Lucky Number 732 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo This looks like being one of the happiest and most convivial days this month, so make the most of it. Ideally, you should make laughter and pleasure your main priorities, with a good dash of romance as well. Get together with people who always make you happy or devote yourself to you-know-who and indulge your senses to the utmost. You won't want the day to end. Lucky Number 493 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo If the this month's sales are calling you, you'd better work out a budget before you leave the house. Otherwise, you'll be tempted to use your credit card first and only consider the cost of your purchase later on. Even so, you could track down some great bargains now, provided you don't get carried away and buy items that you don't really want simply because you're astonished by the amount of money you'll save in buying them. But you'll save even more money if you don't buy them! Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra If you're invited to a party or gathering and you don't know whether to go, you should. You'll have a terrific time and you might meet someone who always makes your knees go weak. Even if it's a perfectly harmless flirtation, it will still do your ego good to have a tantalizing conversation with this person. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio If you've been surrounded by people during the past few days you welcome the chance to have some time to yourself. It's a wonderful excuse to do something really indulgent in private, such as scoff a whole box of chocolates while watching a favourite film on TV. But make sure you destroy all the evidence before everyone else comes home! Lucky Number 311 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius If you're wondering whether to be sociable or to have the day off, you'll be missing out on lots of fun if you keep yourself to yourself. You're in one of those sparkling and witty moods that wins you lots of admirers and boosts your ego no end. You'll be especially happy to get together with friends or to take part in a group event that introduces you to some kindred spirits. Lucky Number 369 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Get together with someone you respect and admire because you'll really enjoy their company. The conversation could soon turn to highly personal areas, yet there won't be any hesitation in talking straight from the heart. At some point you'll be in the mood to think about your plans for the future. Maybe you should write them in your diary so you can keep referring to them. Lucky Number 694 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius You're eager to have a good time, and nothing less will do; you'll soon put your work to one side and start to enjoy yourself instead. If you're going to a social event that you've been looking forward to for ages, try to keep a firm grip on your expectations in case reality falls far short of them. Be especially realistic if you've got high hopes of love and romance. Lucky Number 113 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo