Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Aries New avenues are opening up before you, but are you ready to take them? You really are poised on the brink of some exciting experiences. If you've been gearing yourself up for a radical overhaul in your life, during the next two weeks you'll have the courage to give it a go. There's nothing to lose! Lucky Number 506 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus This day's Moon focuses on your innermost feelings, encouraging you to make a fresh effort with them. If your life has become rather jaded recently, this is a great opportunity to try new things. You might also embark on a new alliance now, which will be intense. There seems to be a fated quality about it. Sounds interesting! Lucky Number 350 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini This day's Moon favors any form of teamwork. Of course, you'll pull your weight without overshadowing anyone else. Won't you? It's a very auspicious time to make an emotional commitment, or for figuring out what makes a certain person tick. Lucky Number 992 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer This day's Moon in your house of health reminds you not to neglect your general well-being. It's the ideal time to arrange a check-up with your doctor or dentist, or to follow up a medical query. You love yummy food, and the festive season is hardly the best time to start a diet, but you still might want to monitor your calorie intake. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Life has plenty of enjoyables to offer during the next two weeks. So perfect if you want this to be a month to remember. With Mars bubbling in your sign, your popularity will be even higher than usual. As the famous party sign, you will certainly be in great demand. Social commitments are so demanding, but getting into a new artistic project or new creative skill will really boost your ego. Lucky Number 318 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo This day's Moon in your house of new beginnings and family matters signals that a new chapter is about to begin in your home or family life. There might soon be a new member of the family; you could be about to move house, or a home improvement plan might get the green light. Prepare for a change to the emotional atmosphere, perhaps with increased tolerance and understanding between you and a certain someone. Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Involving yourself with local issues and neighborhood activities during the next two weeks will be a load of fun. For a start, you'll enjoy being in the swing of things, and it will be good to catch up with all the gossip. Some important news is in the wind. You might also make some new friends along the way, which has to be a big bonus. Lucky Number 167 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio If you're concerned about finding the cash for what usually turns out be an expensive month, this is the time to start on a budget or some other financial strategy. Try talking to an expert during the coming fortnight, or simply decide to cut down on your expenses. Don't spend so much on presents this year. Lucky Number 892 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius This day marks the perfect opportunity to embark on a fresh chapter in your life. This could be anything during the next two weeks from moving house to falling in love, or changing jobs to beginning a new health regimen. You can be a big hit throughout the festivities. Why not splash out on a change of image? Lucky Number 580 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn This day's Moon urges you to get to grips with something that's been weighing on your conscience recently. Do something about it! Think how much better you'll feel when you've finally faced up and taken some concrete action over it. You'll wonder why you waited so long before doing something about it. Lucky Number 659 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Make a fresh start with a friend during the next two weeks. If your relationship has become tired and tedious lately, or if you've had a row and fallen out with one another, this lunation will help get your friendship back on track. Acknowledge the part you've played in all this and move forward in a joyful spirit. Lucky Number 152 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo