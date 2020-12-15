Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Aries You're open to all sorts of inspiration on this day so let it flood your mind. You can sort it out later on, but right now you should be allowing your thoughts to flow in many interesting directions. Jot down your ideas in case you forget them again, because there's a chance that you might be slightly forgetful or absent-minded right now. Lucky Number 650 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Are you in listening mode this day? Let's hope so because someone wants to bend your ear and they're hoping that you can spare the time and energy for them. Although your first instincts may tell you to give them plenty of advice, try to stop yourself volunteering it unless it's asked for. Even then, you may get the sense that you're really being asked to listen, not talk. Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You're viewing the world from a wonderfully optimistic perspective, which makes you feel good. However, it's important that you keep your feet on the ground and don't allow yourself to be carried away by wishful thinking or unrealistic expectations. These will lead you in the wrong direction and you'll be bitterly disappointed when reality intrudes on your lovely dreams. Lucky Number 458 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You've got high hopes about someone or something, and you're confident that everything will turn out well. If a positive attitude is a guarantee of a positive outcome then you have nothing to worry about. But is it? There's a chance that you're being far too optimistic, and confusing fantasy with fact. If so, you'll be in for a big disappointment. Lucky Number 112 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo If a loved one is upset about something you'll do your utmost to help. That might involve letting them talk about what's wrong until they feel better about it, or giving them your emotional support. Although you'll want to take their side, bear in mind that they may not exactly be giving you an unbiased report of what's happened so you should keep an open mind. Lucky Number 109 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo You're in a very sensitive frame of mind and are acutely aware of what other people are going through. So if someone is having a bad time, you'll want to do what you can to help. However, it's important to accept that you may not be able to do a single thing. If you persist in trying to help, it will be because you're uncomfortable with the situation and want to feel better. Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You know what they say about this being the season of goodwill to all men? Well, you get the chance to put it into action by being understanding, tolerant and compassionate towards the people you meet. This doesn't mean you should condone anything awful that they do, but simply that you need to look beyond that to the larger picture. Lucky Number 515 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio You're feeling conciliatory and compassionate, and you're ready to bury the hatchet if you've been at odds with someone recently. You may have to make the first move, and risk getting a brush off, but you'll consider that a small price to pay if it means you're able to restore the peace. The relief you feel will tell you how much this has been preying on your mind. Lucky Number 433 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius A little tact goes a long way, enabling you to navigate your way through what has the potential to be a tricky situation. Luckily, things will work out well and you'll be pleased with the way you handled everything. If you're talking to a neighbor or close relative, beware of raising their hopes about something if you already know that it won't be happening. Lucky Number 782 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Your imagination is working well, and you'll have a fantastic time if you let your mind wander in whichever direction it wants to go. Strange as it may sound, brilliant results will come if you can do some day-dreaming, because some great ideas are in the wind. Inspiration comes from listening to music or being in beautiful surroundings. Lucky Number 309 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Your imagination will be working well on this day and ready to take off on flights of fancy. A little daydreaming will lead to some inspired ideas, as will discussing your thoughts with someone who's on the same wavelength as you. Speaking of wavelengths, you could have a telepathic experience now that defies explanation. Lucky Number 866 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer