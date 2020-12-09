Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Aries You're consumed with curiosity this day and you won't relax until it's satisfied. It's the perfect day for any form of study or education because you're absorbing information like a sponge. You're seeing the world in very sharp focus right now and you'll want to share your opinions with others. However, bear in mind that they may not be as gripped by them as you are. Lucky Number 569 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus You have a strong urge to get to the bottom of any mystery that you're currently faced with, whether it involves a personal relationship, a hunch about what's happening or a financial situation. What's more, you won't be satisfied until you've completely solved the puzzle. However, you'll only arouse bad feeling if you pry into things that are none of your business, so beware! Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're blessed with plenty of tact this day, so put it to good use. There's little to fear if you're getting together with someone who isn't always the easiest company because you'll manage to charm them into being pleasant for a change. Just to add some sparkle to your day there is likely to be an amusing flirtation with a certain person. Lucky Number 860 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Your powers of concentration are finely honed this day, enabling you to focus on something to the exclusion of all else. This is just what you need if you're hoping to make a big dent in your workload or you're doing something very fiddly or detailed. But it's important that you know when to stop, otherwise you might get really weary and lose your effectiveness. Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo You're really on the ball on this day so there's no danger of anyone tricking you or fobbing you off with lame excuses. If you suspect that a loved one is hiding something from you, you'll want to question them in a lot of detail. That's all very well but try not to turn it into the third degree, nor to make them feel hounded or bullied by your desire to know what's going on. Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Mind your Ps and Qs on this day, especially when talking to loved ones or discussing anything connected with your home. You could easily get involved in a battle of words, or give the wrong impression and then have to spend ages putting it right. It's important to be as straightforward as possible now to avoid planting suspicions in anyone's head about your probity or honesty. Lucky Number 357 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Get out and about whenever possible on this day. You're feeling energized and will want to keep active at every opportunity. Leave the car at home if you can and walk to your destination instead, or have a brisk walk in your lunch-hour. It will be even better if you can take a brief holiday from your usual routine and find some different surroundings for a change. Lucky Number 964 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio If something is bothering you, it's important that you say so now, loudly and clearly. It's no good bottling things up any longer because that will only lead to resentment and a slow-burning anger. However, it's important that you know when to shut up too, otherwise you might overstate your case or sound so demanding that you turn others against you. Lucky Number 138 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Watch out. Your mind is working overtime in full analytical mode, but you may be leaping to unfounded conclusions and reading too much into situations. The result of all this is that you might start to suspect someone's honesty or loyalty, and wonder what exactly they're up to. Don't accuse them of anything awful just yet because it may turn out that you were totally wrong about them. Lucky Number 598 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You're in an industrious mood but you'll be happiest if you can be left to your own devices as much as possible. It's not that you're feeling unfriendly, simply that you won't be able to concentrate very well if you're surrounded by lots of people. If you haven't even started writing your letters yet, try to remedy that at some point this day. Lucky Number 746 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Mix and mingle with as many people as possible. You'll love meeting up with friends, particularly if you haven't seen them recently or they've got some interesting news for you. If you've been toying with the idea of joining a club or organization but haven't been sure about it, you could screw up your courage now and send in your membership application. Lucky Number 570 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius