Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, December 4, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Be very wary about mixing love and money, because they could curdle and leave a nasty taste in your mouth. Someone might rip you off, or so it seems to you. And 'seems' is the operative word because right now you're very subjective and emotional, strongly influenced by your feelings. There is also a chance that someone you trust is playing fast and loose with your heart, although you won't be certain of that just yet.

Lucky Number

281

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Someone simply isn't being realistic or practical on this day. He or she seems to be lost in a dream world of wishful thinking and idealism, none of which has much to do with what's really going on. Unfortunately, they won't want to hear any of this and may even manipulate the situation so they don't have to listen to your opinions. Be careful when dealing with this character and try not to get sucked into this desire to escape reality at all costs.

Lucky Number

964

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're normally pretty canny, but right now you're wearing rose-tinted glasses that prevent you seeing what's really going on. There probably isn't much harm in this if your vision is only temporarily obscured, but you could be heading for financial problems if you persist in taking a very idealistic view of a current situation. Be realistic, especially if someone's health or welfare is involved.

Lucky Number

480

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

With the tender Moon waxing in your sign, you're in a romantic mood. This is great if you're with your beloved, whom you trust implicitly. You can have a wonderful time together and the rest of the world will just melt away. Try to be a little more realistic if you're dealing with money matters because there's a strong chance that someone is trying to manipulate you, or part you from what's rightfully yours. Of course, you'd never do something so devious...

Lucky Number

404

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

Tread carefully if you're involved in a property deal or home improvement plan, because someone might try to pull the wool over your eyes. They might forget to give you some vital pieces of information, or give you the soft soap treatment in the hope that you won't ask awkward questions. You're very trusting right now, but don't let that make you gullible.

Lucky Number

291

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
Eats Beat newsletter

Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone wants a favor from you, so be ready for a not-so-subtle play on your sympathy. Expect a big song and dance about not being very well, or sad complaints about all the chores, as though you don't have enough of your own to cope with. If you agree to help, do so out of the goodness of your heart rather than because you've been manipulated into it.

Lucky Number

286

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're at your most idealistic and romantic on this day, which is saying something. You have no desire to come into contact with brutal reality unless you have absolutely no choice in the matter. Instead, you want to float away into a world of your own, preferably accompanied by someone utterly wonderful. However, don't fall into the trap of kidding yourself about something or someone, especially if you know full well that this will break your heart further down the line.

Lucky Number

593

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You jump at the chance of some harmless escapism on this day, and it will do you good provided that you're ready to return to reality again tomorrow. Nevertheless, you shouldn't make any important emotional or financial decisions right now because you may not be viewing the situation in its true light and could easily be influenced by wishful thinking or unrealistic ideals.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're in a sensitive mood this day, so you need to choose the company you keep very carefully. Resist the urge to believe only what you want to believe and to disregard the rest, even if something is so obvious that it's staring you in the face. Do not bury your head in the sand or avoid anything unpleasant, because you'll have to face it sooner or later. The more you resist doing this now, the more difficult things may be further down the line.

Lucky Number

699

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

With the imaginative Moon in your house of significant others creating deceptive waves with dreamy Neptune, it's one of those difficult days in which you could talk yourself into doing or thinking almost anything. You normally have both feet planted firmly on the ground, but now it's time to indulge in some delicious flights of fancy. If you do disappear into a world of your own, be sure to return to Planet Earth in the near future.

Lucky Number

780

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's so easy to deceive yourself in some way this day, especially if you allow wishful thinking to get the upper hand. Don't ignore some unpalatable facts or the situation will be compounded. Are you trying to keep on the right side of someone you admire or respect? Does this mean presenting a false or highly selective image of yourself? I hope not.

Lucky Number

729

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Go carefully, because you could be vulnerable to those who might want to mislead you in some way. Unfortunately, you'll also do a good job of misleading yourself if you turn a blind eye to difficult situations. By taking an escapist attitude to anything that seems like too much hard work, you make a rod for your own back under current aspects. Don't persist in this for too long or it will lead to trouble.

Lucky Number

870

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

December 02, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

December 01, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020 10:31 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, November 28, 2020

November 28, 2020 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 27, 2020

November 27, 2020 10:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service