Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, November 17, 2019
Aries
It's a fortunate day for the Ram, but some of you may feel pulled apart by the pressures of home, family and career. It's time to take it easy, if family togetherness has worn you out. On the other hand, the romantic and financial energies are strong, so single Rams who are on the prowl should do very nicely thankyou.
Lucky Number791
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
It may seem like you need to be in three different places at once on this busy day! Try not to spread yourself too thinly, though: you won't be any good to anyone if you collapse from the strain. This afternoon, be sure to check in with your neighbors. In this day and age, it's more important than ever to be in tune with the people in your community!
Lucky Number880
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Friends can become lovers, and lovers can become friends while Sun and Moon blend well; unpleasant memories will fade under this happy influence. The Twins are notoriously fickle in affairs of the heart but can be remarkably faithful to a friend. The trick is to combine friendship and romance with the right, versatile person. A date with a co-worker will go well tonight.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
With the Moon passing through Cancer today, you should be in your element. You can nurture, create and emote to your heart's content, and people will love you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent emotional life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses, or apologies.
Lucky Number290
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out with your friends tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time?
Lucky Number389
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Your dreams and ideals come into focus as the sensitive Moon continues through Cancer. Spending time with friends is likely to be inspiring, so join the gang for dinner tonight. Plans for the future can be shared with your associates, who may have some good ideas to share. Romance is also a good bet today, especially when you are working together on something creative.
Lucky Number285
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
You may be more aware of public opinion as the Moon cruises through your tenth house; pay close attention to what you hear. You may disagree hotly with someone in authority, but try to keep this to yourself. If you want to get ahead, you will have to work within the system. Once you are in a position of power, you can start making changes!
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Sharing your ideas with your friends and associates will be invigorating for you today. Tell someone about your plans for the future and get some feedback! Chances are good others will be supportive of your dreams and goals. This is also a wonderful time to sample cultural treasures, so make time for trying something new today. Romance blossoms tonight, as Venus enters your sign in the wee hours.
Lucky Number662
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Intense passions may come to the surface as the passing Moon lights up your eighth house of sex, money, and power. You may find yourself feeling very emotional and possibly even edgy; the best cure for this is to direct the energy in a positive way. An intimate encounter with your most significant other should do the trick, but if that option is not available, a brisk walk will do.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
You could be living with an angel and not even know it until today, when the Moon blends well with the glorious Solar Orb. Even when you think you've reached your lowest point, someone is looking out for you. No, it's not the vultures waiting for your demise... there are people out there who really believe in you, and sometimes that's all you really need. Just ask Tinkerbell.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through sensitive Cancer and your sixth house. Choose your meals wisely and drink plenty of fresh water to ensure proper digestion. Be sure to get fresh air and exercise, too. When you feel well, you are better able to serve others, which is also a sixth house focus. Take care of yourself before you attempt to care for others. Surprising benefits can come your way.
Lucky Number202
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The tender Moon passes through loving Cancer and your fifth house of romance and creativity, adding warmth to relationships with children, and bringing lovers closer together. Inspiration can be found in the joyful things in life, whether it's watching a dandelion dancing in the wind, or newborn kittens at play. Embrace the fullness of life, and catch every moment.
